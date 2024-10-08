These headphones might be the best pick for music pros

If you’re on the look-out for a set of headphones, things often look pretty similar. But if you’re a music pro, these cans are made for you. Focal’s new Lensys Professional headphones promise hi-res sound from uniquely crafted drivers.

These closed-back cans come with Focal’s exclusive drivers and a design that’s as ergonomic as it is durable. What’s the point of these headphones? In short: accuracy. Whether you’re mixing binaural audio or just need something that won’t betray your carefully crafted soundscapes, Focal reckons these will get the job done.

Build quality is a big part of the package. There’s an aluminium yoke for sturdiness, a carrying case to keep them safe, and two cables so you’re sorted for most situations. Comfort hasn’t been sacrificed, either. Focal’s R&D boffins have made sure these headphones feel just as good on your head as they sound in your ears. They’ve kept the weight down to 306g and stuck on some memory foam earpads. They’ve even added a breathable fabric to the headband.

Inside, you’ll find 40mm aluminium/magnesium drivers with a fancy ‘M’-shaped dome. If you’re wondering why that matters, it’s all about sound reproduction. Basically, this setup helps give you deep bass, crisp highs, and crystal-clear mids. Focal’s angled the drivers, too, which helps with stereo imaging and gives you a wide soundstage.

Available from October, the Focal Lensys Professional headphones will set you back €699 or $699. You can order them directly from Focal.