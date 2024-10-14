Best luxury gifts for big spenders for Christmas 2024

Our pick of the best luxury gifts for Christmas 2024

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has the sort of name one might associate with a fighter jet, and it’s certainly not shy of waging war on dust, dirt, and debris. A combination vacuum and mop with a stylish dock/charging station, it’ll reliably provide you with immaculate floors on a daily basis, with 10000 Pa suction power and a dual-roller design making short work of deep-seated dirt and hair. Its FlexiArm side brush and Extra Edge Mop help reach tight corners, while a Sonic Mopping System scrubs 4000 times per minute to remove stubborn stains on hard flooring. Advanced AI obstacle recognition and LiDAR navigation create precise cleaning routes, while voice control support makes things even more effortless.

Ninja Luxe Café

Ninja’s versatile machine combines espresso, filter coffee, and cold brew capabilities in one all-encompassing, caffeine-brewing package. Barista Assist Technology auto-calibrates settings for perfect brews, while hands-free frothing creates silky microfoam. A built-in grinder with 25 settings and an integrated scale also ensures connoisseur-level precision, while a cup warmer and high brewing temperature range (90-96°C) also keep your coffee hot longer. James Hoffman would be proud.

Tormek T-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener

Achieve professional-grade sharpness at home with this Swedish-designed knife sharpener. The low RPM and precise angle setting minimise steel removal, while the fine-grained diamond wheel handles all steel types and even ceramic blades. A patented guide accommodates various knife sizes, and the honing wheel delivers a tomato-pestering razor-sharp finish. A premium solution for knife enthusiasts who’d rather not faff around with a whetstone.

ENGWE L20 E-bike

This foldable electric bike combines portability with performance. Fat tires provide stability on various terrains, while the powerful 1125W peak motor and 52V 13Ah battery tackle inclines with ease, saving your legs in the process. Enjoy speeds up to 28mph in pedal-assist mode, while fork and post suspension also help ensure a smooth ride. An ideal choice for urban commuters with cargo to shift.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple’s latest flagship is, surprise surprise, the best iPhone yet. Powered by the ridiculously fast A18 Pro chip, it offers enhanced AI capabilities and improved performance across the board. The camera system has been revamped too, with 5x optical zoom for clearer stealth shots. A new touch-sensitive physical Capture Button also provides advanced photography controls. One might almost call it magical.

Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport

Tag Heure’s beautifully designed 44mm chronograph embodies high-performance luxury. Crafted from Grade 2 Titanium with a black PVD finish and a ceramic bezel, it’s built for durability while turning heads in the process. Aficionados will appreciate the in-house TH20-00 movement, (visible through the sapphire case back), complete with colour-matched details. A very pretty timepiece, with an equally pretty penny of an asking price to match.

Asus Zenbook S 14

This ultra-thin laptop measures in at a svelte 1.1cm, and somehow still manages to pack powerful performance into its striking, compact 1.2kg frame. Featuring Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, it offers the latest AI capabilities and long battery life. The 3K 120Hz OLED display and four-speaker audio system make it an ideal Binge Machine, with a plethora of ports and Wi-Fi 7, adding practically.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100

These ultra-luxurious headphones blend immersive sound with timeless design. Featuring titanium drivers and advanced noise cancellation, they’re optimised for Dolby Atmos immersion, while the meticulous, modular construction embraces sustainability with user-replaceable parts. Available in three stylish finishes (we’re a fan of the apricot), they’ll last up to 38 hours of playtime per charge. Perfect for discerning audio enthusiasts with deep, deep pockets.

Leica M11-D

This beautiful screen-free digital rangefinder pays homage to analogue photography in a way that only Leica can. Its 60MP full-frame sensor offers flexible resolution options, while the 50-64000 ISO range ensures versatility in all manner of challenging lighting conditions. With 256GB internal storage and compatibility with all M lenses since 1954, it artfully combines modern technology with a timeless, distraction-free shooting experience.

Gozney x Hedley & Bennett Arc XL

Reaching temperatures up to 500°C (perfect for cooking beautifully puffy, authentic Neapolitan discs of cheesy joy), Gozney’s capable flame-filled domes will warm any pizza lover’s stone-baked heart. Serving up 16in pizzas with restaurant-quality results, the insulated design and removable stone floor ensure optimal heat retention. Available in three exclusive colours and paired with matching accessories, this is a statement piece for serious home chefs.