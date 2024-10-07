Looking for the best gifts under $100 / £100? As luck would have it, you can bag plenty of excellent festive tech gifts for less.

OK, so you can’t wrap up a brand-new console on a budget. But you can find a whole host of Yuletide treats without going into the red. From smart speakers to retro phones, and even camera-toting doorbells, the list below features our pick of the top Christmas gadget gifts you can buy for £100 or less. The best bit? None of them will make your recipient feel short-changed.

Our pick of the best gifts under $100/£100 for Christmas 2024

Amazon Echo Spot

Rather than another screen to steal your attention, the display on the Echo Spot is limited to things like the time, weather, and song titles. Because who needs another distracting Netflix portal? Alexa integration will come as no surprise given its heritage, diligently letting you control smart home devices, set timers, and play music using nothing but your all-commanding voice. Naturally, its sonic prowess won’t blow you away compared to larger speakers (the laws of physics are unbreakable, after all), but you’ll be surprised at the capable manner in which tracks are delivered nonetheless. The customisable clock faces allow it to match most décors too, letting it slip in between books, or stand proud on bedside tables with ease.

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Buy now for $NA / €99.99 Proof that water flossers can indeed be attractive, the Oclean AirPump’s organic, pebble-like design and pastel finish go a long way to adding a touch of fun elegance to your bathroom or washbag. Delightfully compact and ready for travel (its cleaning head can be cleverly stored within the water tank), its AirPump technology shines with a gentle flossing experience that blasts out debris with care.

Burton Goods Logan leather cuff

This Apple Watch band combines classic style and durability, and is the perfect match for those living their best cattle rancher lives. Made from full-grain leather with stainless steel hardware, it features a tapered cuff design for comfort. Compatible with various Apple Watch models, it offers an adjustable fit for various wrist sizes, and is available in four colours, letting you match your favourite Stetson.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station

Resembling a rather delectable oversized macaron, Anker’s 3-in-1 foldable charger powers your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, offering 15W fast charging for iPhones while also supporting StandBy mode for power-sipping functionality. Its compact, travel-friendly design unfolds to create a stable charging stand, and it handily includes a 40W adapter and USB-C cable for straight-out-of-the-box functionality. Sadly only available in black and white.

SoundMagic P58BT ANC

SoundMagic’s versatile headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation and 40mm neodymium drivers, serving up to 60 hours of battery life per charge. Multi-device connectivity is also on the cards, making them a perfect choice for long listening sessions while keeping an ear out for calls. Their ergonomic design with silicone ear pads ensures comfort, while an ultra-low latency mode caters to demanding gamers too.

Cherry XTRFY M64

This ultra-light wireless gaming mouse weighs just 53 grams, which is barely heavier than two mini Curly Wurlys. Perhaps more importantly, it has a high-performance sensor, an attractive ergonomic design, and up to 75 hours of battery life. With 2.4 GHz wireless technology and a flexible EZcord for charging, it offers seamless gameplay for gamers. We’re a fan of the blue and brown combo.

New Ring Battery Video Doorbell

Ring’s latest smart doorbell offers 1440p HD video with colour night vision and a wide field of view, to help ensure that nothing is missed. Other notable features include two-way talk, customisable motion zones, and Quick Replies for fending off pesky salespeople. It’s easy to install, and also works with Alexa for hands-free home monitoring. The built-in rechargeable battery provides flexible placement options as well.

RS No. 9 Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 3.0

This rugged Bluetooth speaker offers powerful audio in a waterproof, floatable design, complete with the Rolling Stones’ iconic logo. With 8GB of internal storage, it can hold up to 2000 songs for offline playback, making it ideal for off-grid pool party shenanigans. Its GoPro accessory-compatible mounting system allows for versatile use in various environments, while a 12-hour battery life ensures long-lasting entertainment on your adventures.

tinyPod Buy now for $79.99 / £61 Transform your Apple Watch into a nostalgic iPod-like device with this clever case. Available with or without a scroll wheel, it’s designed to make your watch a more focused alternative to your phone, offering a unique way to interact with your music library. A delightful blend of retro charm and modern technology, here’s hoping it inspires an equally dinky adorable smartphone revolution. Nokia 3210 This 4G update of the iconic 3210 blends nostalgia with modern connectivity. Featuring a vivid display, long-lasting battery, and the classic thumb-twisting Snake game, it’s perfect for those seeking a simpler phone experience, offering a break from smartphone overload while maintaining essential communication features. Purists may shun its modern curves, but we rather like its retrofuturistic charm.