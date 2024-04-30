The new Beats Solo Buds come in one of the smallest cases but still offer 18 hours of battery

The more Beats Studio Buds Plus are some of the most popular wireless earbuds kicking about. They’ve got a more affordable sibling, but they’re focused on cutting down the features. What about the audio from the big Beats that everybody loves? That’s exactly what the new Beats Solo Buds are designed for, packing the custom-built sound from the Solo range into its smallest offering yet.

Beats has just shrunk the essence of its renowned Solo headphones sound into the tiniest package yet. Despite their pocket-sized design, the Solo Buds don’t skimp on performance. Expect to be blown away by sound so rich, it promises to match that of over-ear cans. How? It’s all thanks to the custom-built acoustic architecture that’s a first for Beats wireless buds. With up to 18 hours of battery life, these buds are primed for anything from an all-nighter playlist to an endless stream of conference calls.

Pairing is a breeze regardless of your device allegiance. iOS and Android users can both jump into a seamless audio experience with just one touch. When it comes to comfort and fit, Beats has gone all out. The Solo Buds come with four different ear tip sizes and feature ergonomically designed acoustic nozzles that make wearing them as easy as putting on your favourite pair of socks. These buds are tailored for all-day listening, with laser-cut vents that reduce pressure for added comfort while ensuring high-fidelity sound remains uncompromised.

Tech-wise, the Solo Buds are packed with features that make them stand out in a crowded market. Each earbud is equipped with dual-layer transducers to minimize distortions and enhance clarity. Advanced noise-learning algorithms and industry-leading Bluetooth technology ensure your calls are crystal clear. Customisable controls let you manage your music, calls, and voice assistant with just a tap on the iconic ‘b’ button. Running low on charge? No worries. The Solo Buds offer the longest battery life in the Beats earbud line-up. Plus, with USB-C charging plus Fast Fuel technology, a quick five-minute charge gives you an hour of playback.

Fancy big sound from earbuds that sit in your lugs? They’re not quite available yet, you’ll have to wait until June. They’ll be up for grabs from $80/£80 directly from Apple in June. You can pick from four vibrant colours to choose from: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home