Beats Solo 4 preview: specs, release date, and everything we know

While Apple’s AirPods are some of the most popular true wireless earbuds kicking about, the tech giant also owns Beats – with a range of more stylish and cheaper headphones. There are both in-ear and over-ear options, and fans stick true to the Beats name. So it should come as no surprise that there’s a new set of headphones on the way. The Beats Solo 4 will be a set of over-ear cans, following up the popular Solo 3 from 2016.

After almost a decade since the last launch (yes, it’s really been that long), the Beats Solo 4 are due to arrive soon. While we wait, here’s everything we know about the upcoming headphones so far.

9to5Mac was given the full rundown on what to expect from the Beats Solo 4. Included in this report was an expected release date. According to the outlet, these new Beats cans are expected to launch on 2 May. This lines up with recent FCC filings, where the Solo 4 headphones were spotted. Typically, you’ll see new tech devices hit these records a few weeks ahead of the launch. So, we knew to expect the headphones soon, and it looks like we have a date now.

But it could be a busy start to May for Apple! According to a report from Mark Gurman, we’re also told to expect new iPad models in May. So we could see these new Beats headphones land at a similar sort of time.

As for price, it looks like Beats has decided not to rock the boat too much on this one. According to 9to5Mac’s report, the Solo 4 will retain the same $200 price tag as its predecessor, the Solo 3. Given they’re expected to pack some new features and a refined design, it’s nice to see the price isn’t jumping up. This prices them well below Apple’s only over-ear offering with the AirPods Max, and it’s a decent step-down from the $350 Beats Studio Pro.

Beats Solo 4 design

In terms of design, the Beats Solo 4 are sticking to their roots but with a few nifty upgrades. Code in the iOS 17.4 beta update gave us a sneak peek at the unreleased Beats Solo 4 back in February. And 9to5Mac’s report has filled in all the blanks as to what these new over-ear cans will look like.

The Solo 4 headphones will sport the same beloved foldable design, making them your go-to travel buddy (second only to that neck pillow). Weighing in at a mere 217 grams, they promise not to weigh down your head or your bag. We’re saying goodbye to the archaic micro-USB in favour of USB-C for charging, like much of the recent Apple clobber.

And let’s talk comfort because Beats has upped the ante with what they’re calling UltraPlush ear cushions. Designed for all-day wear, these cushions are likely to make you forget you’re even wearing headphones, much like forgetting why you walked into a room. As for the colour options, Beats is keeping things fresh with black, blue, and pink models.

Beats Solo 4 features

The Solo 4 is getting a bunch of new features that make them a big improvement from the Solo 3. You won’t find many of the premium features from the Beats Studio Pro, in order to keep these cans more affordable. As 9to5Mac revealed, you can expect a significant upgrade to the Spatial Audio experience, including Dynamic Head Tracking.

Audio-wise, the headphones have been given a boost with custom-built 40mm transducers for better clarity and range. Beats has also made the leap to USB-C for charging and high-res lossless audio, while keeping the 3.5 mm audio port for the traditionalists among us.

Battery life is getting a beefy increase to 50 hours, with a Fast Fuel feature that gives you 5 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, the Beats Solo 4 are bringing one-touch pairing with Android and Find My support that works with Apple devices. Alongside that, you can expect to find the usual humdrum Bluetooth 5.3 support and improved call quality thanks to beam-forming mics.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home