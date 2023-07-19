The latest Beats Studio Pro is a 4th gen rework of the iconic cans

Beats has revealed a new version of its top-end Studio Pro over-ear headphones costing $350/£350.

Following on from the previous versions in 2008, 2013 and 2017, this version brings USB-C charging and personalised spatial audio support with head-tracking plus improved noise cancellation (with transparency) thanks to a new custom chip and completely redesigned hardware.

40 hours of battery life is cited (2 hours to full charge) but that is with the ANC off – the life is 24 hours with it on. We’ve got them in for review, so we’ll be bringing you a full verdict just as soon as we can.

Of course, Apple now owns Beats, so these headphones are very happy with Apple devices and point the way to some of the features we can expect from the second-generation AirPods Max 2 that we’re expecting later in the year. However, as with other Beats products they play nicely with Android and support Google Fast Pair.

They also support auto-switching on both platforms and also work with Apple’s FindMy and Google’s Find My Device.

The ‘b’ button on the earcup of the foldable headphones enables you to control music (pause/skip/back) and conduct calls. To control volume, press above or below the ‘b’ button.

Then there’s also a multi-function button to switch between listening and EQ modes, check battery life with the LEDs, pair your device and power the headphones on/off.

Lossless audio (24-bit/48kHz) is supported via USB-C, but it is not available wirelessly. The custom 40mm drivers have been redesigned for minimal distortion even at high volume which Beats says is an improvement of up to 80% compared to the older version. The mics have also been significantly upgraded, too.

Naturally premium materials are used, with UltraPlush (synthetic) leather cushions – these are intended for all-day comfort. The headphones are available in Black, Deep Brown, Navy and Sandstone.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s head of Beats and Apple Music said: “Beats cemented its cultural legacy with the release of the original Studio headphone in 2008. With Beats Studio Pro, we’ve refined the design and completely reengineered the headphone.”

Beats’ design consultant Samuel Ross added: “When Beats approached me to bring a new design language to the Studio Pro, my goal was to retain the integrity of the design while creating a more sophisticated look and feel that compliments all of the technological advancements.”