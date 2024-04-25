This is next season’s Formula E car, and it’s faster than an F1 car

If you’re an F1 fan, then you might have been watching Formula E over the past few years. It’s a similar set-up, but everything’s electric – sustainability is a big focus. Next year’s racing season will be Formula E’s 11th, and the electrified race is about to overtake Formula 1 in a big way. The newly unveiled Gen 3 Evo racing car will be used next season, and it’s faster than an F1 car used today – by quite a bit.

Electric cars often get a lot of stick for sounding like oversized RC cars. But Formula E’s next-gen racing car shatters all stereotypes by outpacing its petrol-powered cousins in F1. The new Gen 3 Evo is not just fast, it’s the fastest-accelerating FIA single seater on the planet. It can clock 0-60mph in a blistering 1.82 seconds. That’s a pretty sizeable 30% quicker off the mark than today’s F1 cars. Unveiled at the Monaco 2024 race, this new vehicle is ready to scorch the tarmac in Season 11 of the Formula E World Championship.

Alongside the speed increase, the new Gen 3 Evo offers a slew of techie upgrades. The goal is to boos its performance to ludicrous levels. We’re talking a stronger, more aggressive aerodynamic body kit that promises wheel-to-wheel racing so close you could practically swap paint. And, for the first time in Formula E, the Gen 3 Evo sports all-wheel drive during the best parts of the race. This isn’t just about keeping the rubber on the road. It’s about squeezing every last drop of excitement from the racing experience.

And let’s not forget the tyres, the unsung heroes of the track. The new Hankook iON race tyres aren’t just sticky, they’re eco-friendly too. They’re made from 35% recycled and sustainable materials. These are tyres that grip the track and the conscience equally well. Regenerative braking technology allows these cars to generate nearly half of the energy they need during the race itself.

As for when you can see this electric lightning bolt in action, keep your calendars free for the upcoming Formula E Season 11 races. They’ll be taking place throughout the start of 2025. The world’s top manufacturers and drivers will push the Gen 3 Evo to its limits, and possibly some boundaries of physics, around iconic global circuits.

