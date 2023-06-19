How to watch Formula 1 live, wherever you are

There’s nothing that quite matches the frenetic madness of Formula 1. There’s a certain primal energy that comes from watching a bunch of people in really fast cars go compete around a race course. But, given that broadcast rights are split between territories, trying to find a way to watch can feel like going round in circles. Whether through a streaming subscription, free TV, or VPN, here’s how to watch Formula 1 wherever you are.

Watch F1 in the US

Every Grand Prix in the 2023 season is shown on ESPN and ESPN2. Disney+ is a one-stop shop for Formula One racing, which comes with every F1 channel and ESPN+ for additional coverage. There’s a whole bunch of customisable options to choose from, depending on what you’re looking for. If it’s solely F1 coverage and other sports, then a Disney+ account with no ads, Hulu with no ads, and ESPN+ with ads is currently $19.99/month.

UK and Europe

There are a few ways to watch the F1 in the UK. The first, and free, option is to tune into the race highlights on Channel 4. These are only broadcast several hours after the race has finished though, so if you want to see the action live then you’ll need a subscription.

Sky has exclusive coverage of the entire F1 season in the UK and Ireland until 2029. In Germany and Italy, the contract runs until 2027. At the time of writing, a Sky subscription will set you back £20 for an 18 month contract, with a Sky Sports package adding an additional cost of £28 per month.

Live streaming through Now TV is another option for UK F1 fans. F1 is currently available through NOW for £21 a month for six months on a cancel-anytime offer. After that, it’s £35, which auto-renews after the initial six-month offer on a no-contract, cancel anytime basis.

Stream and app: F1 TV

The dedicated F1 TV app isn’t quite a one-stop shop for gearheads. It doesn’t show live races in the UK and US, as those are dedicated to local broadcasters. Outside of those countries though, an F1 TV Pro (RoW) account will show live races for $79 for a year’s subscription. The service is available on the web, Apps, Google TV, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

If you’re not familiar with the Formula 1 schedule, then the season can seem quite confusing. It helps to think of it as a regular football season, but one that just so happens to jet set to some of the most beautiful cities in the world. 5 March – Bahrain Grand Prix

19 March – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

2 April – Australian Grand Prix

30 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

7 May – Miami Grand Prix

21 May – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

28 May – Monaco Grand Prix

4 June – Spanish Grand Prix

18 June – Canadian Grand Prix

2 July – Austrian Grand Prix

9 July – British Grand Prix

23 July – Hungarian Grand Prix

30 July – Belgian Grand Prix

27 August – Dutch Grand Prix

3 September – Italian Grand Prix

17 September – Singapore Grand Prix

24 September – Japanese Grand Prix

8 October – Qatar Grand Prix

22 October – U.S. Grand Prix

29 October – Mexican Grand Prix

5 November – Brazilian Grand Prix

18 November – Las Vegas Grand Prix

26 November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How to use a VPN to watch F1

Want to use a VPN to watch programming outside of your own country? Then look no further:

1. Choose and download a VPN – check out our list of the best VPNs around

2. Pick a server location – VPN apps enable you to choose where you want to watch shows from. So pick your country that you want to watch F1 coverage from

3. Head to your streaming service of choice – that’s Disney+ if you’re in the US.