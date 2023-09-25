PS5 Pro: everything we’ve heard about Sony’s upgraded console

When will the PS5 get a hardware upgrade? Well, it took three years for the PlayStation 4 to get a new version but as you’ll see, a slightly different version of the PlayStation 5 might not be that tardy to join the latest console generation.

We now know that Sony is going to launch the Playstation Portal, a PS5-dependent gaming handheld on 15 November. We’re hoping Sony will release a PS5 Slim at the end of 2023, too. That means we probably shouldn’t expect a PS5 Pro until 2024, or even 2025.

A beefed-up Pro version should be capable of higher resolutions and frame rates, giving games like the forthcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 title the power boost it deserves. But what might we expect from a PS5 Pro? Until PlayStation officially goes public with the news, we can’t be 100% certain. For now, we have some rumours to delve into.

What could be different in a PS5 Pro?

While it’s hard to glean any information about unannounced tech that’s in any way accurate, Sony does have various pieces of hardware in the works. We now know of the Playstation Portal handheld, as well as some PlayStation Earbuds.

One rumour, published by French website Phonandroid, quotes an anonymous source that the PS5 Pro will come with liquid cooling and possibly a new AMD APU to provide a performance boost. However, the source claimed it would be coming in just a few weeks, and that was at the end of January so that’s a dead duck.

When it comes to the PlayStation 6, we may already have an inkling on who’ll be handling its design. The latest murmurs point to long-time Sony exec Mark Cerny being at the helm of PlayStation development, which naturally includes the creation of the PS6. Cerny certainly has some experience when it comes to brainstorming PlayStations – he was lead designer of both the PS4 and PS5. As for a PS6 launch date? We’re looking at 2027 or 2028 we believe.

Anyway, back to the PlayStation 5 console, which has already seen a few changes. Firmware updates have delivered the ability to output variable refresh rate video, while at the hardware level, the August launch of the CFI-1202 model shaved 300g off the version with the Blu-ray drive.

The current PS5’s internal chipset is said to be rather large. A die shrink from the original 7nm processors to the new 3nm fabrication technology being touted by TMSC, the company that actually makes the AMD-designed chips, could save a lot of space. Because the chips would run cooler, they could use a smaller heatsink, in turn letting Sony shrink the console. Fingers crossed any such move would also cut down on noise as well.

We could maybe expect some built-in cloud gaming features, too. Sony says it has already started testing its cloud capabilities, and is testing cloud streaming for PS5 games. There are plans to add this to its PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which will allow gamers to play games without actually having to spend a day downloading them.

PS5 Pro: what do we want?

As we saw from the PlayStation 4 Pro, a mid-life upgrade is all about running the same games but making them better, offering higher resolutions and faster frame rates.

While 8K TVs are now available, the sheer processing power needed to push that many processed, lit and textured pixels probably rules it out for at least another console generation. With that in mind, a Pro version of the PS5 is more likely to concentrate on getting 4K really right. This means games that run at that resolution without dynamically dropping it when a scene becomes complicated, and a rock-solid 60fps frame rate.

The PS5’s current eight-core CPU is based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture from 2019. A move to the current Zen 4 could see greater processing ability as well as increased power efficiency, while retaining backwards compatibility – though games might need patches to fully support the new chips. It might also force developers to relearn the PS5’s underlying architecture. A clock speed increase, like the one seen between PS4 and PS4 Pro, is more likely.

The same goes for the graphics unit, which uses AMD’s RDNA 2 from 2020. Increasing the number of compute units and upping the clock speed could have a dramatic effect on its ability to push polygons and render visual effects.

Increasing the console’s 16GB of shared memory would allow it to store more information without having to bother the SSD, which although fast, isn’t running at the same speed as the RAM. Modern PC games are starting to demand more than 16GB of memory when totalled across the main and graphics allocations, so a rise in RAM capacity isn’t out of the question – as long as developers continued to support the original hardware.

How much could a PS5 Pro cost?

The PlayStation 4 cost $399/£349 at launch, and was followed up by the PS4 Pro, which turned up for $399/£349 – a competitive price, given the performance upgrade over the OG model.

When the PS5 arrived, you could spend $399/£360 on a digital-only console, or $499/£450 on one with a Blu-ray disc drive. Sony then raised those prices by around $/£50, blaming global inflation and exchange rates. Recently, however, we’ve seen the price for PS5 game bundles drop a little to around $559/£500, and this pricing volatility makes guessing the price of any Pro variants a bit tricky.

We’re betting $670-$740 or £550-600 is possible for the Pro, making it a serious investment.

When can we expect a PS5 Pro?

We have seen some reports that suggests a PS5 Pro may hit shelves around late 2023 or 2024. That’s a long time to wait, but before that we may see a PS5 with a detachable disc drive. In a tweet from Insider Gaming owner Tom Henderson, they say that a number of test kits with disc drives are in the hands of a select few and “works flawlessly.” This overhauled PS5 is set to be released in late 2023, rumours suggest but we think it’s way more likely for 2024 or 2025.

A 2023 release date would cause chaos for sales, given that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be with us later in the year. Again, we think it highly likely that any new PlayStation console won’t be with us before late 2024, something suggested elsewhere.

In an interview between Japanese games magazine Famitsu and Sony platform experience EVP Hideaki Nishino in 2022, Famitsu noted how a PS4 Pro came three years after the release of the PS4. In response, Nishino said: “We believe that it will be a very important time for the platform as well. I hope you will look forward to next year.” Is this confirmation of a PS5 Pro for 2023? Definitely not. But is it the best we have for now? Absolutely.

Ian Evenden About Ian is a freelance writer and editor specialising in gaming, computing, science and technology publications. In the past he was a local newspaper journalist, sub-editor, page designer, photographer and magazine editor. He still disapproves of Oxford commas. With contributions from Dan Grabham Follow @dangrabham