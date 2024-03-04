Here’s what new features iOS 17.4 will bring to your iPhone

Another update for the top Apple smartphones has just landed – iOS 17.4. The first version of iOS 17 packed in plenty of new features for your iPhone, including Standby, more customisation options, new messaging features, and more. But not everything made it into the first update. So, Apple is rolling out iOS 17.4 to bring more promised features to your handset, alongside some EU-mandated third-party options.

Beta versions of iOS 17.4 have been available for a few weeks, and the release version is currently rolling out to testers. Everyday iPhone owners will get their hands on the new software later this week. Here’s the low-down on all the new features you can expect on your smartphone when you update.

What’s new in iOS 17.4?

iOS 17.4 is an iterative update of the new iOS 17. Rather than packing any groundbreaking new features, it rolls out some of the extra goodies and features that give your iPhone some extra functionality. You’ll also find bug fixes, refinements to features, and further tweaks. To download the update, head to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions.

By far the biggest announcement in this update is the introduction of third-party options in the EU. You’ll be able to access alternative app stores on your iPhone and set them as your store of choice. What does this mean? You’ll be able to install software that’s not officially on the App Store from third-parties – something that used to require sideloading workarounds. Developers might do this for a number of reasons, including to avoid App Store fees. To protect users from security risks, you’ll have to allow these installations in the Settings app, and will see warning pop-ups if malware is protected. You’ll also be able to switch to third-part payment apps in the EU to replace Apple Pay, if you’d rather switch. These changes have been mandated by EU regulations, so will only appear in EU countries for now.

There are plenty of other changes across the board in iOS 17.4. In the Podcasts app, you’ll now be able to see auto-generated audio transcripts. This works just like lyrics in Apple Music, and lets you read along to the podcast currently playing. Siri can now read incoming messages in different languages (any of the ones Siri natively supports) – something that’s handy if you’re bilingual.

A new security option improves on iOS 17.3’s Stolen Device Protection, and lets you require a password to change secure settings (like iCloud, Face ID, etc) if you’re away from home. There’s also a new Live Activity for the Stopwatch feature, which you can use if your device has the Dynamic Island. Some more minor features include iMessage security upgrades, references to the next version of CarPlay, support for cloud gaming apps, and the ability to generate virtual card numbers in Apple Cash.

iPadOS 17.4 doesn’t introduce anything of note. But, iOS 17.4 also enables watchOS 10.4. With the new Apple Watch software, you’ll find some minor tweaks to improve the stability of your watch.

