iOS 17 system requirements – can Apple’s latest software run on your iPhone?

As previewed at WWDC 2023, Apple’s latest iPhone software is iOS 17 and it’s out now for early access. The new version of the mobile software launched for developers to test, and the general public can get a first look as well. For now, it’ll work best with the new iPhone 14 series, which is one of our picks for the best smartphones on sale today – but a whole host of older iPhones support it too, as will this year’s upcoming iPhone release.

iOS 17 isn’t quite compatible with everything that could run iOS 16 (or iOS 14 or 15 for that matter). That’s because it doesn’t include compatibility for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from 2017 or the iPhone X. The original iPhone SE is still no longer included, while the 7th generation iPod touch still remains off the list – it is now discontinued, of course, too, the last of the iPods to go the way of the Dodo.

The earliest iPhone on the list for iOS 17 compatibility is 2018’s iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, which is fairly impressive considering a lot of Android devices only offer three years of security updates.

Read more: The 10 best iOS 17 features to look forward to

iOS 17 iPhone compatibility: full list

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020, 2nd generation)

iPhone SE (2022, 3rd generation)

If you have an Apple Watch, you’ll need to install iOS 17 on it before you can install watchOS 10.