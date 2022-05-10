Apple kills the iPod at long last – the iPod touch has been discontinued

It’s had a good run… after 21 years, the iPod is no more. Apple has announced that the current iPod Touch – from 2019 – will be the last iPod and has been discontinued. So you’ll only be able to get one while stocks last.

In a simple statement, Apple says “iPod Touch will be available while supplies last. iPod redefined how music was discovered, listened to, and shared.”

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing preferred to talk about the future rather than the past in the announcement.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

The original iPod, introduced on 23 October 2001, was the first MP3 player to pack a 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery into a small package – it became a trailblazer, but was quickly overrun six years later by something called the iPhone.