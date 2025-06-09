iOS 26 system requirements: will it run on your iPhone?

Apple just revealed the next major iPhone software update – iOS 26. As you’d expect, iOS 26 will work best with the latest iPhones, and it’ll come pre-installed on the upcoming iPhone 17. It’s available for beta users right now, but a public release won’t come until September, if Apple follows its usual schedule. A whole bunch of older iPhones will also get the free software update – stretching back around five years.

Note that Apple’s software versions are now named after the year ahead – ie: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, etc – to bring naming consistency. So if you’re looking for the requirements to run what you thought was called iOS 19, you’re in the right place!

But will your current iPhone get the upcoming software update? Here’s our guide to the iOS 26 system requirements.

Will my iPhone get iOS 26?

Unfortunately, it looks like iOS 26 won’t run on all of the same devices that can run iOS 18. Apple has done this before, but not for a few years. iOS 26 officially ditches support for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max – all of which are from 2018.

That makes the earliest iPhones on the compatibility list the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 11 series from 2019. That’s fairly impressive considering a lot of Android devices still only offer fewer than three years of security updates.

iOS 18 supported the same devices as the iOS 17 update, which killed compatibility for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from 2017, the iPhone X, the original iPhone SE, and the 7th generation iPod touch. This news comes courtesy of a MacRumors contributor, with a track record of accurate iPhone leaks.

I think iOS 26 is the biggest iPhone update in years. It offers a brand new glassy redesign that makes the software look like the Apple Vision Pro’s visionOS, alongside plenty of other new features.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with iOS 26:

iPhone 17 series (upcoming)

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2020, 2nd generation)

As I mentioned, the software is now in beta testing before it almost certainly rolls out to everyone in September.