iOS 18 rumoured system requirements: will it run on your iPhone?
Apple's latest major iPhone software update is on the way – but will you be able to use iOS 18 with your current iPhone?
Apple is working on its next major software update for the iPhone – iOS 18. As you’d expect, iOS 18 will work best with the latest iPhones, and it’ll come pre-installed on the upcoming iPhone 16. But a whole bunch of older iPhones will also get the free software update – stretching back around five years.
But will your current iPhone get the iOS 18 update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured iOS 18 system requirements.
Will my iPhone get iOS 18?
Surprisingly, it looks like iOS 18 will run on all of the same devices that can run iOS 17. Apple has done this before, but not for a while. Last year’s iOS 17 update killed compatibility for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from 2017, the iPhone X, the original iPhone SE, and the 7th generation iPod touch. This news comes courtesy of a MacRumors contributor, with a track record of accurate iPhone leaks.
The earliest iPhones on the list for compatibility are 2018’s iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, which is fairly impressive considering a lot of Android devices only offer three years of security updates.
But why is Apple opening up iOS 18 to as many devices as possible? It’s thought that the next version of the iPhone’s software is going to pack a number of new AI-powered features, potentially including a revamped Siri. The design is also set to get a major refresh. With so many changes, making this update as broad as possible can only be a good thing – giving users an extra reason to keep their iPhone. And upgrade to the next one, naturally.
Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with iOS 18:
- iPhone 16 series (upcoming)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2020, 2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (2022, 3rd generation)
Expect the new software to debut at Apple’s WWDC 2024 developers conference in June, before it rolls out to everyone in September.