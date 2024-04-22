iOS 18 rumoured system requirements: will it run on your iPhone?

Apple is working on its next major software update for the iPhone – iOS 18. As you’d expect, iOS 18 will work best with the latest iPhones, and it’ll come pre-installed on the upcoming iPhone 16. But a whole bunch of older iPhones will also get the free software update – stretching back around five years.

But will your current iPhone get the iOS 18 update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured iOS 18 system requirements.

Will my iPhone get iOS 18?

Surprisingly, it looks like iOS 18 will run on all of the same devices that can run iOS 17. Apple has done this before, but not for a while. Last year’s iOS 17 update killed compatibility for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from 2017, the iPhone X, the original iPhone SE, and the 7th generation iPod touch. This news comes courtesy of a MacRumors contributor, with a track record of accurate iPhone leaks.

The earliest iPhones on the list for compatibility are 2018’s iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, which is fairly impressive considering a lot of Android devices only offer three years of security updates.

But why is Apple opening up iOS 18 to as many devices as possible? It’s thought that the next version of the iPhone’s software is going to pack a number of new AI-powered features, potentially including a revamped Siri. The design is also set to get a major refresh. With so many changes, making this update as broad as possible can only be a good thing – giving users an extra reason to keep their iPhone. And upgrade to the next one, naturally.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with iOS 18:

iPhone 16 series (upcoming)

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020, 2nd generation)

iPhone SE (2022, 3rd generation)

Expect the new software to debut at Apple’s WWDC 2024 developers conference in June, before it rolls out to everyone in September.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home