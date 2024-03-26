Apple announces WWDC 2024 conference: expect new iOS and major AI features

Apple’s WWDC developer conference is back for 2024! As expected, the annual event is taking place in June. The smartphone tech giant has sent out invites for the developer conference. It’ll be taking place in the week commencing 10 June (until 14 June), with the main keynote on the first day. While Apple will be hosting this in-person, there’ll be a live-stream for you to tune into.

At the conference, we’ll see all the latest software that Apple’s been working on. This year, we’re expecting the usual debut of the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS software. And with the Vision Pro now on people’s faces, we should see what Apple’s planning for visionOS. But this year, we’re expecting major AI features to take centre stage. And, we might even see some new hardware unleashed, which Apple’s known to do at this event.

Throughout the rest of the week, Apple hosts workshops with developers for its new software. The entire schedule is also available to live-stream for those with a developer account. These workshops will be a mixture of online and in-person events, as per the last two WWDC conferences.

What to expect at WWDC 2024

Apple always unveils its latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS at this event, too. We’re expecting to see iOS/iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS 15 (with a location-based moniker – something California based). For the first time, we should see a new version of visionOS for the Vision Pro headset, as well as new software for the Apple TV and HomePods. Apple is also due to reveal more about the revamped version of CarPlay. All this software is most likely going to be available in September – per the usual timeline.

But the biggest headline at WWDC 2024 is going to be new AI features. CEO Tim Cook said in a previous interview, that Apple is going to reveal what it’s been working on. And apparently, it’s some pretty major stuff. We’re expecting Siri to get revamped and be a lot smarter, thanks to chatbot-like LLM abilities being baked in. There might also be new AI features built-in to your iPhone, especially for editing photos. Of course, predictive text and other such features that already use AI should get improvements as well.

In a tweet teasing the event, Apple’s Marketing SVP “Joz” wrote the event would be Absolutely Incredible. The capitalised A and I are surely a nod to AI features coming at the developer conference.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

As for hardware, we’re not expecting any groundbreaking launches this year, but we may see some new releases. There have been rumours of a new HomePod with a touch display built in, so we could see that arrive alongside the latest HomePod software. More likely, we could see new Macs. The Mac Studio, Mac mini, and Mac Pro haven’t yet been given the M3 processor treatment. So, we might see these minor performance refreshes at WWDC 2024.

