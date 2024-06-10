macOS Squoia will mean I’ll delete some of my most loved apps

Apple just held its WWDC 2024 developers conference. At the event, the Cupertino tech giant unveiled all of its new software coming later this year. iOS 18 was the biggest announcement, alongside all of Apple’s new AI features through Apple Intelligence. But macOS also got some big new changes. macOS 15 is called Sequoia, and crams in a bunch of new features.

Continuity gets even more “magical.” A new iPhone Mirroring feature lets you see what’s on your iPhone, even if it’s nowhere near. It lives in the dock with a new icon now. You can completely interact with the apps on your device, including your notifications. That’s right – you can now receive and interact with your iPhone notifications on Mac. Your iPhone stays locked the entire time, and even works with StandBy.

When you drag a window to the edge of the screen, macOS now suggests a tile position – a la Windows. When on video calls, Presenter Preview gives you a heads-up about what you’re about to screen share. macOS also crams in a bunch of backgrounds that can sit behind you, so you don’t need to use each app’s. Keychain has evolved to a new dedicated Passwords app, which syncs all your iCloud Passwords and verification codes.

Safari offers “everything you need to feel at home,” Apple reckons. When you’re on a site, Safari will show you more about the page via Highlights, which uses AI to pick out important information. Reader Mode now includes a table of contents, and summary – both powered by AI. Videos now automatically move to Picture-in-Picture when you click away. Apple Pay now works with third-party browsers, too.

