Been waiting to order an Apple Vision Pro? It’s now available in these countries
The international roll-out for Apple's Vision Pro headset has begun. You can expect to arrive in these countries over the coming weeks
Apple just held its WWDC 2024 developers conference. At the event, the Cupertino tech giant unveiled all of its new software coming later this year. iOS 18 was the biggest announcement, alongside all of Apple’s new AI features. But there was one non-software announcement that stood out: Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset is rolling out internationally.
Over the coming weeks, Apple will start offering the Vision Pro headset internationally. It will arrive in the following countries:
- UK
- France
- Germany
- China
- Japan
- Singapore
- Canada
- South Korea
China, Japan, and Singapore get it first on 28 June. And then the UK, Australia, Canada, France, and Germany will get it on 12 July.
For anyone that’s not up to speed, the Vision Pro is Apple’s mixed reality headset. The device is officially a year old now, but still has a $3500 price. Apple’s headset is made from aluminium, glass and carbon fibre, for a more premium offering. There’s a digital crown up top for controls, and a display on the front to show others when you’re using the headset. Everything is controlled by scarily accurate eye-tracking, or you can opt for Siri. You’ll be looking at two 4K microOLED panels, which allow for the most realistic passthrough on offer.
Also at WWDC 2024, Apple announced visionOS 2 – the latest software for the Apple Vision Pro. It offers changes like a new train mode, the ability to convert photos to spatial photos, and quicker access to the home menu.