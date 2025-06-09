The latest Apple Vision Pro update does something I never expected

Apple’s developer conference is in full swing and like many tech journalists, I sat through Apple’s WWDC25 keynote from the comfort of my home office. But the short section about updates coming to the Apple Vision Pro revealed something that I really wasn’t expecting. It certainly wasn’t on my keynote bingo card, let’s put it that way.

One of the key things about Apple Vision Pro is its gesture-based operating system. It’s truly impressive in use and I really have missed the headset once my trial period ended, largely because it is mind-blowing what it you’re able to do with just your hands to control the headset.

So the last thing I was expecting was for visionOS 26 to introduce support for third-party VR controllers, firstly in the form of support for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Now this isn’t totally unprecedented on an Apple platforms – Apple even sells the PlayStation DualSense controller should you want to use it with your Mac, iPad, iPhone or Apple TV for example. But I feel it does go against the spirit – and functionality – of what the Vision Pro is supposed to be all about.

However, Apple clearly feels the compromise is worth it to encourage the sluggish developer support on the platform, since by using the controllers apps can now support tracking in six degrees of freedom. The controllers will also be able to detect touch when paired with Vision Pro and they also support vibration.

Apple will be hoping the move could encourage some VR games to come across from the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 3 but we would be rather surprised if there is a mass influx of such apps onto the still-niche platform. However, Apple is almost certainly prepping the way for a cheaper Apple Vision headset to appear at some point.

The visionOS 26 update also introduced more enhancements to Personas with enhancements to hair, eyelashes and complexions. Widgets are also introduced with a spatial look and stick to the background of the environment you see when you put on Vision Pro. There’s also support for more Apple Intelligence features, too.

It also adds support for Logitech Muse, a new “spatial accessory” for Apple Vision Pro that enables annotations and drawings to appear overlaid on virtual items or the real world.