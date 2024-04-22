Apple watchOS 11 rumoured system requirements: will it run on your Apple Watch?

Apple is working on its next major software update for the Apple Watch – watchOS 11. As you’d expect, watchOS 11 will work best with the latest Apple Watches, and it’ll come pre-installed on the upcoming Series 10. But a whole bunch of older Apple Watches will also get the free software update – stretching back a few years.

But will your current Apple Watch get the watchOS 11 update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured watchOS 11 system requirements.

Will my Apple Watch get watchOS 11?

This time around, it looks like watchOS 11 will run on most of the same devices that can run watchOS 10, but with one notable exception. The next major software update for Apple’s smartwatch will ditch support for the Apple Watch Series 4. Last year’s watchOS 10 update ran on all of the same devices as the previous version, which finally dropped support for the Series 3. After a year’s gap, another Apple Watch is going to bite the dust when it comes to software support. Keep in mind, the Series 4 is now almost 6 years old, so has had plenty of software support. This news comes courtesy of French outlet iPhoneSoft, with a track record of accurate iPhone leaks.

The earliest Apple Watch on the list for compatibility is now the Series 5, which is fairly impressive considering a lot of other smartwatches only offer three years of updates.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with watchOS 11:

Apple Watch Series 10 (upcoming)

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE (all versions)

Apple Watch Series 5

Expect the new software to debut at Apple’s WWDC 2024 developers conference in June, before it rolls out to everyone in September.

