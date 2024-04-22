Apple macOS 15 rumoured system requirements: will it run on your Mac?

Apple is working on its next major software update for the Mac – macOS 15. Its location-based moniker is yet unknown, but will be from California. As you’d expect, macOS 15 will work best with the latest Macs. But a whole bunch of older Mac desktops and MacBooks will also get the free software update – stretching back a good few years.

But will your current Mac device get the macOS 15 update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured macOS 15 system requirements.

Will my Mac device get macOS 15?

Currently, it’s unclear which devices might support macOS 15. You can be certain that all devices with an Apple silicon chip (an M chip) will get the update, but Apple could start dropping support for older Intel based Macs. That said, we don’t think that this is likely. Rather, we’d expect macOS 15 to support the same devices as the current Sonoma version does.

macOS Sonoma doesn’t support Macs released before 2018, with the exception of 2017’s iMac Pro. That includes some pretty powerful Macs that were previously supported by macOS Monterey, such as 2013’s cylindrical Mac Pro (the ‘trashcan’ one) which although hideously expensive at launch is now a decade old, of course. It also excludes the more affordable, but controversial, MacBook from 2017.

But why would Apple open up macOS 15 to as many devices as possible? It’s thought that the next version of the Mac’s software is going to pack a number of new AI-powered features, potentially including a revamped Siri. The design is also set to get a major refresh. With so many changes, making this update as broad as possible can only be a good thing – giving users an extra reason to keep their Mac. And upgrade to the next one, naturally.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with macOS 15:

2022 Mac Studio and later

2018 Mac mini and later

2019 Mac Pro and later

2018 MacBook Pro and later

2018 MacBook Air and later

2017 iMac Pro and later

2019 iMac and later

Expect the new software to debut at Apple’s WWDC 2024 developers conference in June, before it rolls out to everyone in September.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home