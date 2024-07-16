These excellent Jabra running buds are 35% off for Prime Day

Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds to plug your lugs when running? While there are plenty of options to pick from, Jabra’s Elite 8 Active buds are some of our favourite. They pack excellent sound and top features into a lightweight package that can run with you. And in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, you can bag them for a 35% discount.

Right now, you can bag the Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless buds for £130 on Amazon UK. That’s a rather tasty 35% discount that’s music to our ears. It bags you £70 of savings from the full retail price that you can put towards some other top running gear, and is basically as cheap as these ‘buds have ever been on the site.

On Amazon US they’re similarly discounted, from $200 to $130 – a 35% slashing from the regular retail price.

Prime Day 2024 is here and we’re busy covering the best deals on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, smartwatch, laptop, or stick vac, Amazon will have the biggest savings around.

Head straight to the latest Prime Day deals (US) and the Prime Day deals (UK)

These true wireless in-ears from Jabra redefine the concept of tough tech. And they aren’t just aimed at fitness fanatics who spend every waking hour at the gym. With IP68 water, sweat and dust resistance, plus a MIL-STD-810H rating for extreme thermals, shocks and drops, they’ll do a lot more than survive a sweaty workout. They’ve since been replaced by a second-gen version, but this OG pair remains an excellent choice for exercise nuts.

Jabra’s gone all out for what it’s calling “the world’s toughest earbuds”, with adaptive noise cancelling, multiple microphones for crystal clear calls, and spatial sound powered by Dolby. They should have enough juice for up to eight hours of listening, with the charging case supplying an extra 24 hours when you need it.

We score them a perfect five stars in our review, saying they are “a fantastic choice for rain-or-shine runners that deliver punchy sound and decent noise cancelling.”