I love the Meta Ray Bans, and they’re now 20% off for Black Friday

Smart glasses are popping up left, right, and centre these days. But Meta offers one of the best packages with its Ray Bans. I wear glasses everyday anyway, so I think this is the ideal form factor for a wearable – especially one that offers AI.

The Meta Ray-Ban glasses have been on my face for a while, and I’ve gone as far as putting prescription lenses in them, so I can wear them all the time. And they’re more compelling than ever this Black Friday, with the smart specs discounted by 20%.

While the Meta Ray Bans aren’t on offer over on Amazon, if you shop directly with Meta, you can score 20% off. In the US, this brings the smart glasses down from $299 to $239 for the most basic Wayfarer style. And in the UK, an identical discount brings the specs down from £299 to £239 for the same Wayfarer style.

The Meta Ray Ban glasses include down-firing speakers that fire straight into your lugs. These speakers are great for playing music from your phone, just like a set of wireless earbuds. But I’ve found their best use to be when taking phone calls. You also get the camera on the lenses, which is ideal for taking POV photos or videos. It’s only a 12MP snapper in 1080p quality, but I’m impressed with the image quality.

But the AI smarts are what really make the Meta Ray Ban smart glasses special. They offer Meta AI, which is powered by the Llama model. It’s essentially an AI chatbot in voice format. You can ask it queries, and it’ll give you answers – and pretty much nothing is too much for it to handle. What really stands out is the vision feature. The glasses can take a photo with the camera and work out what you’re looking at.

