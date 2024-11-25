OnePlus made a name for itself selling affordable smartphones that didn’t cut back on components – but that doesn’t mean there’s not room for some further price slashing when Black Friday rolls around. This year’s discount holiday sees reductions across the OnePlus line-up, including a hefty $250 / £200 off the still-current OnePlus 12.

The firm’s non-folding flagship is set to be replaced on the global stage in mere weeks, with the OnePlus 13 already doing the rounds in China, but that doesn’t mean the OnePlus 12 isn’t still worth your attention – especially with a healthy discount thrown in. The 6.82in AMOLED screen is a real highlight, with LTPO adaptive refresh rate guaranteeing smooth scrolling without the associated battery drain. At 5400mAh it has capacity to spare, and can refuel at a rapid 80W over USB-C.

OnePlus 12 | was £849 | now £649 | save £200 at OnePlus The best OnePlus ‘flagship killer’ to date combines epic performance, a long-lasting battery, straightforward software and a stunning screen. A very clever trio of rear cameras top off what is an excellent all-rounder that undercuts pretty much all of the big-name competition. Buy Now

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM and 512GB on-board storage put it on par with the rest of 2024’s flagship phones, and OnePlus’ take on Android is very easy to navigate. An update to Android 15 is almost ready for public consumption, and you’ll have another three years of support guaranteed.

We can’t ignore the Hasselblad-assisted rear camera trio, of course. A 50MP main snapper, 64MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide take impressively clean, colourful and contrasty photos. If you’ve been putting off a phone upgrade for a while, this is a fantastic choice that’ll save you a considerable amount of cash compared to the likes of Samsung or Google.

Save $100/£200 on the OnePlus 12R

Not everyone needs a flagship phone, of course – even when it’s discounted. The OnePlus 12R is more of a mid-range hero, with a previous-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and pared-back photography setup. There’s still a perfectly capable 50MP snapper leading the way, though. The 6.78in screen is wonderfully bright, and the 5500mAh battery is absolutely huge for the money.

Arguably the 12R wasn’t as competitive as some of its rivals at launch, but with $100 off if you shop at BestBuy in the US or £200 when buying directly from OnePlus in the UK, it makes a lot more sense.

Save $500/£500 on the OnePlus Open

The biggest discount available happens to be on OnePlus’ most expensive model – but if you’re in the market for a foldable phone, the OnePlus Open is absolutely one of the top contenders. Having launched a year ago it uses the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but there’s still enough power here to run Open Canvas – the firm’s fantastic take on big-screen Android multitasking.

It doesn’t disappoint in any other area, with an attractive design, stellar pair of screens, and cameras that punch well above their weight. At launch this set you back $1699/£1699 – undercutting Samsung and Google’s alternatives, but still expensive – but now there’s a considerable $500/£500 off to make it much more appealing. BestBuy should be your first stop if you’re in the US, while shopping with OnePlus directly makes more sense if you’re in the UK.

Save $10/£120 on the OnePlus Watch 2

It’s not just smartphones on sale during Black Friday. OnePlus has also knocked down its top-tier smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch 2 is one of our favourite Android watches, with fantastic battery life that’ll let you go up to 100 hours between charges. The styling, which was inspired by traditional analogue watches and is based around a circular AMOLED screen, looks seriously sharp, and performance is no slouch thanks to a Snapdragon W5 chipset.

US discounts aren’t quite so forthcoming this year, but $10 off the previous lowest price is still a turn up for the books. The UK fares better, with OnePlus directly knocking down the original retail price by a significant £120.

