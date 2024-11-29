EE’s Black Friday deals are here with huge savings on broadband and EE TV. You’re able to save up to £120 across 24-month plans and pay nothing upfront. All these offers are available until 12 December.

Jump straight to the deals at EE or go to BT

BT broadband deals

BT Full Fibre 500: £34.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost.

BT Full Fibre 300: £32.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost.

BT Full Fibre 150 : £32.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost.

EE broadband deals

EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – save £48

(average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – save £48

(average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £32.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – save £120

(average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £32.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – EE Full Fibre 900 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £44.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – save £72

(average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £44.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – EE Full Fibre 1.6 (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £64.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – save £120

(average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £64.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – EE Made 4 Gamers (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £74.99 per month with no upfront cost, no activation cost – save £120

EE TV deals

EE Full Works: FREE on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month – save £159. Includes: Unmissable entertainment and the biggest blockbusters in HD on Sky channels with NOW, all 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, Netflix Standard: Watch and download ad-free movies and TV shows on 2 devices in Full HD

EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost and FREE on Apple TV box, £14 per month – save £144. Includes: Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Kids and more with NOW Entertainment, includes Netflix Basic – customers can watch and download movies and TV shows on 1 device in HD

EE Sport: £0 upfront cost and FREE on Apple TV box, £15 per month – save £120. Includes: All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports

EE Big Sport: FREE on all boxes, £35 a month for 24 months – save £120. Includes: All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium