Best Boxing Day sales in 2024: we round up the top sales in the UK

Boxing Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and 2024 promises to deliver incredible deals across all your favourite stores and websites. From home appliances and new tech to luxury jewellery and fashion, there’s something for everyone looking to make the most of their Christmas cash.

Whether you’re after a new pair of trainers, a discounted laptop, or even a new hair dryer, these Boxing Day sales will have you covered.

To help you navigate the whirlwind of discounts, we’ve rounded up the best offers from top UK retailers so you can shop smarter this holiday season.

Tech deals

Amazon Boxing Day Sale Amazon is slashing prices across all categories – tech, home goods, toys, beauty, and more. With quick delivery options, you can grab bargains on everything from tablets to kitchen gadgets. Buy Now

Argos Boxing Day Sale The Argos sale covers a wide range – toys, fitness equipment, home appliances, and more. Their Fast Track delivery can have items with you the same day. Buy Now

Box.co.uk Boxing Day Sale Box is a go-to for tech enthusiasts, offering fantastic deals on gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories during the Boxing Day sale. Buy Now

Curry’s Boxing Day sale Currys is slashing prices on everything tech – laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, and more – with great bundle deals and extended warranties. Buy Now

eBay Boxing Day sale From new tech to vintage finds, eBay’s Boxing Day deals cover every category imaginable, with extra savings on selected items. Buy Now

John Lewis Boxing Day sale John Lewis is famous for its Boxing Day deals on premium brands. Expect savings on homeware, electronics, fashion, and beauty – all with their trusted service guarantee. Buy Now

Camera deals

Park Cameras Boxing Day sale Photography enthusiasts can find excellent offers on cameras, lenses, and accessories at Park Cameras this Boxing Day. Buy Now

Wex Boxing Day Sale WEX is slashing prices on camera gear, drones, and lighting equipment – perfect for pro and amateur photographers alike. Buy Now

Mobile, TV and Broadband deals

BT Boxing Day Sale BT’s Boxing Day deals include discounted broadband, TV packages, and smart home gadgets. It’s great if you’re looking to save money in the long term. Buy Now

EE Boxing Day Sale EE is offering savings on the latest mobile phones, SIM-only plans, and broadband bundles. Head over there now to find the best deals around. Buy Now

ID Mobile Boxing Day sale iD Mobile’s Boxing Day deals include discounts on SIM-only plans, smartphones, and data packages. With flexible contracts and affordable pricing, this sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your device or find a data plan that suits your lifestyle. Look out for extras like data rollover and roaming benefits. Buy Now

O2 Boxing Day sale O2’s Boxing Day promotions include handset offers, data boosts, and trade-in deals on the latest smartphones. Save on the price of contracts now. Buy Now

Sky Boxing Day sale Sky is offering special Boxing Day promotions on TV bundles, broadband packages, and streaming deals for new and existing customers. Buy Now

Smarty Boxing Day sale Smarty’s sale focuses on affordable SIM-only plans with no contract, perfect for budget-conscious shoppers. It’s a great way to save money over the coming months and years. Buy Now

Three Boxing Day sale Three’s big Boxing Day sale delivers discounts on mobile plans, 5G broadband, and smartphone bundles. Check out the sale now. Buy Now Toys Lego Boxing Day sale LEGO’s Boxing Day deals are perfect for builders of all ages, offering discounts on popular sets from themes like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Technic, and more. Whether you’re after a creative project or a collector’s item, you’ll find savings on a variety of bricks to inspire your imagination. Buy Now

Fashion, grooming and beauty deals

ASOS Boxing Day Sale ASOS is offering big savings on fashion, shoes, and accessories for all styles and budgets. Their outlet section will also have deeper discounts. Buy Now

Boots Boxing Day Sale Boots is offering discounts on skincare, makeup, fragrances, and gift sets – a great opportunity to restock or treat yourself. Buy Now

Dyson Boxing Day Sale Dyson is discounting its high-performance vacuum cleaners, fans, and hair care tools, including the popular Airwrap and Supersonic. Buy Now

GHD Boxing Day Sale GHD’s Boxing Day sale includes discounts on hair straighteners, dryers, and styling tools for salon-quality hair at home. Buy Now

Goldsmith’s Boxing Day Sale Save big on fine jewellery and luxury watches at Goldsmiths, with offers on popular brands like Rolex, TAG Heuer, and Pandora. Buy Now

Hotel Chocolate Boxing Day sale Indulge in luxury with Hotel Chocolat’s sale, offering discounts on festive treats, hampers, and gift sets. Don’t forget the excellent Velvetiser hot chocolate maker. Buy Now

Lovehoney Boxing Day sale Lovehoney’s Boxing Day deals include discounts on lingerie, ‘adult’ toys, and bedroom accessories – perfect for a romantic upgrade. Buy Now

Marks & Spencer Boxing Day sale M&S is discounting fashion, homeware, and food – stock up on stylish essentials and treat yourself to their luxury snacks. Buy Now

Shark Boxing Day sale Shark’s Boxing Day deals include savings on fantastic vacuums and steam mops – ideal for a post-holiday deep clean. You can also save on their health and beauty products. Buy Now

Fitness deals

Adidas Boxing Day Sale Adidas has impressive deals on footwear, activewear, and athleisure. Don’t miss their outlet section for deeper discounts. Buy Now

Decathlon Boxing Day sale Outdoor enthusiasts can find huge savings on camping gear, bikes, fitness equipment, and more at Decathlon this Boxing Day. Buy Now

Nike Boxing Day sale Nike’s sale includes big reductions on trainers, gym gear, and sports accessories. Perfect for those ready to tackle New Year’s fitness goals. Buy Now Whoop Boxing Day sale Whoop’s Boxing Day sale offers discounts on its premium fitness trackers and memberships. Known for health insights like sleep tracking, recovery metrics, and strain monitoring, this deal is perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their New Year fitness goals. Buy Now

Liked this? I’ve found the 12 best Christmas tech deals for your gift shopping