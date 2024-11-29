I’m going to get fit with this incredible Peloton Black Friday deal

By the time the New Year comes around, I, like many others, will be making a fitness resolution. It’s a tale as old as time. But what better time to shop for gear to support your fitness goals than Black Friday? And this £300 Peloton saving is an offer I’m definitely going to take advantage of.

Right now, in the US, you can snag the Bike Basics for $1295, which is $150 off the regular $1445 price. On Amazon US, it’s also $1295. In the UK, the Peloton Bike Basics is down to £1399 from its regular price of £1599 – saving you £200. On Amazon UK, it’s a slightly better £1344. You’ll also get one month of All Access Membership free.

If you want to level up, the Bike Starter Set, including accessories, is £1489 in the UK and $1350 in the US – both offering a generous £300/$300 off. Prefer to go all out? The Bike Ultimate Set, packed with extras, is £1704 or $1640, giving you the same £300/$300 discount.

The original Peloton Bike is the gateway to a tech-savvy workout. It connects riders to live and on-demand sessions led by Peloton instructors, blending fitness with entertainment. Beyond standard rides, you get options like scenic tours filmed worldwide and Lanebreak – a game-like workout for those who need a little competition to sweat. There’s even a built-in option for streaming TV shows (no judgement if you catch up on dramas mid-ride).

Other Peloton Black Friday deals

Looking for something a little more powerful? The Peloton Bike+ is a souped-up version of the original with a rotating screen for off-bike workouts, automatic resistance control, and a dynamic design. It’s perfect if you’re into seamless transitions between cardio, strength, yoga, and more.

In the UK, the refurbished Bike+ is now £1599 (down £300 from £2199). Over in the US, it’s $1595, which saves you a hefty $400. Looking to bundle? The Bike+ Starter Set is £1889/$1995—a whopping £500/$705 off. And if you go all-in with the Bike+ Ultimate Set, you’ll pay £2104/$2285, saving the same £500/$705.

Then there’s the Peloton Tread, designed for runners who like a bit of tech in their stride. This treadmill’s standout features include intuitive dial controls, auto-incline, and access to Peloton’s signature bootcamp workouts. Whether you’re running through instructor-led sessions or scenic virtual landscapes, it’s a cut above your average gym treadmill.

In the UK, the Tread Basics is £3045, a tidy £300 off its £3345 regular price. Over in the US, it’s $2695, also $300 cheaper than the usual $2995. On Amazon US, it’s an identical $2695. Want some extras? The Tread Starter Set drops to £3055/$2785, while the Tread Ultimate Set is £3205/$2955—both slashing up to £500/$450.

Finally, we’ve got the Peloton Guide, Peloton’s AI-driven strength trainer. This clever little device tailors fitness plans to your individual goals and evolves as you do. It’s like having a personal trainer in your living room, minus the small talk.

The basic Guide is just £45/$45 this Black Friday, saving you £50/$50. You can also shop the device on Amazon for the same discounted price. For accessories lovers, the Guide Starter Set is £205/$235 (down £100/$100), while the Guide Ultimate Set drops to £510/$585, saving you the same £100/$100. You can shop this deal in the UK and in the US.

