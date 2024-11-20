The best LG Black Friday deals: save £300 on 55in C4 OLED TV

LG is comfortably at the top of the pile when it comes to OLED TVs, and knows a thing or two about the rest of your home’s big ticket gadgets as well. This Black Friday shopping season sees major reductions across the entire line-up, whether you’re shopping direct with LG or heading to a big-name retailer.

We’ve scoured the internet to highlight the best deals to take advantage of this Black Friday – and point out where there are freebies being thrown in to sweeten the pot. If you’re in the market for a new TV in particular, you’ll want to check out the big discounts and bundles (which effectively make an Xbox Series X games console free) available through Currys.

Save £300 on the 55in LG C4 OLED TV

LG’s OLEDs just keep getting better and better, thanks to improved picture processing and ever brighter panel technology. The C4 may not be top of the pile (that’ll be the G4 and M4 flagship pair – one with wired connections and the other wireless) but it practically keeps pace with its bigger brothers where it matters most.

It’s available in 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in screen sizes, but it’s the 55in model I’ve focused on here – it’s still the size sweet spot for many homes. An upgraded a9 AI image processor helps it deliver cleaner, more precise pictures than the previous generation, while the rear inputs now support 144Hz PC gaming – a step up from the 120Hz support seen elsewhere.

LG 55in C4 OLED TV | was £1599 | now £1299 | save £300 at Currys The C-series has long been the sweet spot of LG’s OLED TV line-up, and that trend continues for 2024. The C4 delivers fantastic picture quality, impressive brightness (given the panel tech, which isn’t renowned for its shine potential) and one of the best smart TV systems you’ll find anywhere. Buy Now

A refreshed version of WebOS , with smaller quick cards that make space for a recommended content row, put the things you want to watch front-and-centre. You’re also guaranteed five years of software updates, which should see you through to 2030 without needing to think about a replacement. At launch this model cost £1599, but is available for £1299 during the deals season – making it a better long-term choice than a discounted 2023 model.

A £300 discount during Black Friday makes the C4 even more appealing for anyone looking to upgrade their viewing experience. If you’ve got a little extra cash, however, Currys will effectively throw in a Microsoft Xbox Series X. For £1378, you’re getting the TV and games console – a £400 total saving, which all but wipes out the cost of buying the Xbox separately.

Save £600 on the LG S80WR soundbar

This 5.1.3-channel soundbar isn’t messing around when it comes to immersive audio. The S80WR includes a wireless subwoofer and wireless rear satellites, which can be positioned anywhere in your room – not just within a cable’s length of your TV. Up-firing drivers then bounce sound around to do justice to Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Pair it to an LG TV and it’ll also incorporate the telly’s built-in speakers, for next-level listening.

Chromecast, AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect are all on board for TV-free music playback using your phone, and the companion app can calibrate the audio for the best possible quality – no matter what wacky furniture positioning you have. Usually this monster would set you back £1099, but for Black Friday it has seen a whopping £600 reduction. If you’re still using your TV’s speakers for movie nights, there’s really no excuse to miss this one.

Save £300 on the 32in LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

LG’s debut OLED gaming monitor isn’t just substantially sized at 32in, but has two resolution modes depending on whether you prioritise resolution or refresh rate. If your PC’s graphics card can handle it, the UltraGear delivers 4K at 240Hz, for wonderfully detailed yet silky smooth images – but if that’s not quick enough, a press of a button swaps into 1080p 480Hz mode, for double the number of refreshes per second. And even if you’re not hardcore enough to notice the difference, the lower resolution will certainly go easier on your gaming rig if you’ve been holding off on that GPU upgrade.

Elsewhere you’re getting a beautiful WOLED panel, which is great for productivity as well as entertainment thanks to an extra sub-pixel making text look particularly clear. Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync and VESA adaptive sync are all on board, as are stereo speakers, colour-changing LED ambient lights, and a fully adjustable stand. I gave it a full five star score when I tested it at full price, so with the Black Friday reductions it’s even more appealing.

Other great LG Black Friday deals

LG BIG In washing machine: £900 (save £250) – With Wi-Fi connectivity, money-saving EZDispense detergent delivery system and AI Direct Drive motor that takes better care of your clothes than many more basic washing machines, the BIG In is a great buy for growing families. Its 13kg drum can happily swallow an entire week’s worth of laundry in one go.

LG NatureFresh fridge-freezer: £730 (save £270) – This tall, minimal fridge freezer is meant to be fitted flush to your cabinets, and right up to the wall for a streamlined look. If your kitchen is otherwise fully fitted, you need one of these to complete the set. The frost-free air system also keeps veggies fresh for longer, and the 387 litre capacity should easily swallow a week’s groceries.

Black Friday 2024 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around. Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Our top Black Friday 2024 deals so far