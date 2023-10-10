Nothing Phone 2 down 10% during Prime Big Deal Days sale

While most of our attention has been on the latest flagships over the past month, the Nothing Phone 2 is sticking around for a while as the fledgling firm’s more wallet-friendly model.

Well, it’s never been more wallet friendly than during the Prime Big Deal Days sale, where Amazon UK customers can take one home for £569 – a 10% saving over the normal £629 asking price.

That buys you a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. Other, more premium versions have also received a price cut (£619 instead of £699 for the 12GB/512GB model). But, it’s the entry-grade model that gets our vote: it’s a visually distinctive handset with unique Glyph lighting, which flashes certain patterns based on which contact is calling you.

You won’t find many similarly-priced phones that pack wireless charging with an LTPO OLED display. Plus, the dual 50MP cameras with OIS are more capable the second time around, with some decent improvements. Solid performance and battery life aren’t to be sniffed at. And on top of this, Nothing’s commitment to regular updates means you can expect an overhauled interface some time in August.

In our five-star review, we praised the Nothing Phone 2 as “wonderfully well-rounded, with plenty of power, a long-lasting battery and cameras that take very presentable photos for the price.” The second-gen handset is a decent improvement over the brand’s debut offering. And we’d say that’s even more relevant now there’s a healthy 10% discount available.

