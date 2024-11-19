Save upto 50% on Spinnaker watches in this Black Friday sale

It’s that time of year again – the countdown to Black Friday has begun, and Spinnaker Watches is gearing up with its biggest sale of the year! For a limited time, enjoy an impressive 25% off sitewide, with selected timepieces marked down by as much as 50%. Whether you’re shopping to treat yourself or hunting for the perfect holiday gift, this sale has something special for every wrist.

Check out the Spinnaker Black Friday sale

Spinnaker is one of our favourite watch brands here at Stuff, with an impressive collection of dive watches and some of the best collaborations in the industry. From rugged dive watches, both modern and vintage, this Black Friday Bonanza is your chance to upgrade your style without breaking the bank.

The sale runs until 2 December 2024, so don’t wait too long to secure your dream watch. With discounts this good, the best picks are bound to go fast. Also, keep in mind, that these offers can’t be combined with other discounts, codes, or gift cards – but with savings like these, hopefully, you won’t need to.

Head over to Spinnaker’s website now and elevate your wrist game, or, check out my six favourite deals below. Ready, set, shop!

6 top watches in the Spinnaker Black Friday Sale:

Spinnaker Fleuss Automatic | was $305 | now $189 | save 38% at Spinnaker Inspired by the golden age of the dive watch, the Fleuss is built with a nod to nostalgia. Utilising the best in watchmaking techniques, it’s a sturdy, ever-dependable timepiece that goes from beach to boardroom with ease. Buy Now

Spinnaker Hull California Automatic | was $250 | now $169 | save 32% at Spinnaker The Hull California’s Roman Arabic combination dial is pronounced, contrasting nicely against the deeply textured dial. With style, substance and clear utility, this uniquely dialled timepiece is classy, and sophisticated yet ruggedly handsome. Buy Now

Spinnaker Fleuss GMT Automatic | was $490 | now $275 | save 43% at Spinnaker The Fleuss GMT Automatic offers more than just a sleek design. With its Seiko NH34 automatic movement with GMT function, you will always stay on time no matter the time zone. The two-tone bezel not only adds a pop of vibrant colour, but also allows for easy tracking of multiple time zones. Buy Now

Spinnaker Piccard Automatic | was $550 | now $329 | save 40% at Spinnaker A marvel of vintage styling fused with the rigour of modern-day watchmaking, the Piccard is re-establishing a new aesthetic in dive watch design. With a bold presence, it still holds to the wrist comfortably and offers readability, and function while truly being a standout watch in any collection. Buy Now

Spinnaker Spence 300 Automatic | was $650 | now $349 | save 46% at Spinnaker The Spence 300 is a remarkable timepiece. Not in heft, not in size but in the sheer precision of its engineering. Carefully considered design and hand assembled workmanship results in a timepiece that is only 10.9mm in thickness yet capable of enduring over 300m of water resistance. Buy Now

