MWC 2024: everything you need to know about the global mobile tech show

It’s smartphone time! The start of a new year means we’re turning out attention to the world of mobile in the form of Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress show, aka MWC 2024.

MWC 2024 will be taking place from 26 February to 29 February on the ground in Barcelona. At the expo, we’ll see a bunch of brands take the stage to showcase their latest. The focus at this event is typically on smartphones, but in recent years, we’ve seen more announcements in the tablet and smart home department.

What to expect from MWC 2024?

As in previous years, some companies preferred separate launch events. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series has already been launched, as has the OnePlus 12 (though both companies were still present and correct at the show). We’re certainly a long way from the times a decade or so ago when most new flagship phones would be launched at the show.

Last year we saw announcements such as OnePlus confirming it would release its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. There were also concepts, such as Motorola’s rollable phone. And we saw big reveals such as the debut of the Honor Magic 5 Pro. You can expect a similar slate of announcements this time around.

MWC is always a bit of a weird hybrid of a show. Not only are there a bunch of product announcements, but it’s also where the mobile industry goes to do business. That means there are quite a lot of tedious announcements, too! That’s where we come in, to cut through the noise and bring you the really great launches, which is what we’re doing on this very page.

All the latest from MWC 2024

