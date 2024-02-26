OnePlus Watch 2 brings a huge 100 hours of battery life to your wrist

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Watch 2, a $299/£299 smartwatch that not only lasts 100 hours for regular use, but means the company can put its wearable woes behind it.

The Watch 2, revealed at MWC 2024 was, says OnePlus, inspired by traditional stopwatches and classic cars.

The original 2021 OnePlus Watch just wasn’t that good and it didn’t improve much with updates either. Instead, OnePlus went back to the drawing board, enlisting Google’s WearOS 4 and coming up with a special architecture for the device to eek out the battery life.

On the one hand Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 is the performance chipset that makes everything float along nicely, while there’s a BES 2700 MCU chipset too for efficiency, sending you notifications and background tasks. The watch is able to switch between the hardware seamlessly. 7.5W charging can juice up the watch in an hour, while if you need a day’s power in a hurry it’ll take just 10 minutes.

The sapphire crystal glass on the 1.43in 326ppi display and stainless steel case have been designed for durability. OnePlus says it has put the Watch 2 through military-grade testing.

Battery life is still the biggest problem with smartwatches belives OnePlus, something it worked hard to solve here – over 200 engineers worked to develop the watch’s hardware and the integration with WearOS.

Power saving for even longer

A power saver mode can take you to over 12 days of battery life, though it’s more likely you will need to charge every 2-3 days. In Smart Mode, you can get to the magic 100 hours.

Even in the power saving mode you can still access features like exercise tracking, sleep tracking and receiving calls.

The watch is designed with fitness in mind – there’s dual-frequency GPS as we’re seeing on a lot of high end watches now. And a lot of effort has been put into the workout modes. For example, running mode has a lot of stats such as ground contact time and VO2 Max.

Everything on the software side is handled through OnePlus’ redesigned OHealth app.

We’ve got a sample of the OnePlus Watch 2 and we’ll be bringing you a review very soon. In the US, you can get $50 off your OnePlus Watch 2 if you trade in ANY old watch.

