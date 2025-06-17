This OnePlus 15 camera leak makes me very nervous about the flagship

OnePlus’s next flagship smartphone is expected to be the OnePlus 15 – due to arrive later this year. The rumour mill has started churning out some leaks about the handset, including one major camera titbit. And I’m officially nervous about the flagship.

Since 2021, Hasselblad has been a quiet co-pilot on OnePlus’s camera journey. The results haven’t always been revolutionary, but you can’t deny the colour science got a notable boost, and portrait shots started getting more effective. So a leak from the reputable Digital Chat Station on Weibo says that the OnePlus 15 might ditch the Hasselblad collab in favour of an in-house “image brand” makes me twitchy.

There’s a reason phone makers like to slap big-name logos on their camera modules. It’s not just for show – those partnerships usually nudge the camera tuning in the right direction. Without it, there’s a risk we’re back to OnePlus’ days of good hardware, muddled by inconsistent camera results.

But, the leak suggests the OnePlus 15 will still have a triple-lens setup, including a periscope lens and a big primary sensor. That sounds great on paper, but hardware alone doesn’t make a brilliant camera system. Tuning, software, and experience matter – and that’s where Hasselblad’s influence has historically helped OnePlus punch above its weight.

Of course, there’s a chance that OnePlus has picked up enough know-how from years of collaboration to go solo without things crashing and burning. But that’s a pretty big gamble. It’s hard not to see this as a cost-cutting move dressed up as innovation.

The rest of the spec sheet is shaping up just fine. A 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display might seem like a step down from the OnePlus 13’s curvy QHD+ panel. But flat screens are far more practical in daily use. Add in the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip and thinner bezels, and the OnePlus 15 is still sounding like a flagship contender. I’m just hoping the camera doesn’t let the side down.