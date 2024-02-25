Still not over Barbie? You’ll soon be able to buy a Barbie-branded flip phone

Remember last year when everyone was going crazy about Barbie (and Oppenheimer)? HMD (also known as Human Mobile Devices) hopes you do, as the brand has just announced a partnership with Mattel and Barbie at MWC 2024.

The Barbie Flip Phone will arrive this summer (2024) and promises style, nostalgia and a much-needed digital detox.

Now, we don’t think this new device will be vying for a place in our best smartphone buying guide, but if you’re looking for a phone to take to a festival or the first phone for your child (so they can stay in touch but not get addicted to TikTok), then this could be perfect.

This retro feature phone claims to flip the script on smartphone culture and hopes to be this summer’s hottest accessory.

As someone who is increasingly tired of being tethered to the internet (and someone who loves the colour pink), I can’t wait to hear more about the new Barbie Phone.

Head of Consumer Products at Mattel EMEA, Ruth Henriquez said “At the heart of Mattel is design and innovation, and this latest collaboration is another step forward in that direction.

“The Barbie x HMD launch promises to be an exciting moment for Barbie fans of all ages, we’re excited to flip the switch and unveil it to the world at Mobile World Congress.”

Alongside the Barbie Flip Phone, HMD is launching a modular smartphone system that aims to make normally expensive digital tools globally accessible and affordable.

The images I saw at the launch showed a case which adds extended battery, a payment terminal, barcode scanners, or even portable, connected medical equipment. It’s a fascinating concept, but will be interesting to see whether this takes off, as previous modular smartphone concepts have not been very successful.

