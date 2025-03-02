HMD’s teen-friendly phone isn’t made for me – but I still want one

It’s ironic coming from a tech writer, but I think we all spend a bit too much time focused on our phones these days.

That’s why dumb phones are coming back in style. HMD’s latest release is a smartphone made for European teens, helping them develop a better relationship with technology. And even though it isn’t made for me, I want it anyway.

HMD wants the Fusion X1 to be the ideal first smartphone for teens. However, whether they’ll actually be thrilled about that is another question. But I am! Designed in partnership with Xplora, it gives parents full control via a subscription service (from €4.99 a month), allowing them to block social media, limit internet browsing, and keep tabs on their child’s location with tracking updates every 20 seconds. There’s also an emergency SOS button, low battery alerts, and School Mode, which locks down distractions during lessons.

HMD has done its own studies, but it doesn’t take an expert to tell you that phones aren’t great for young children. The Fusion X1 seems like a good way to give kids the phone they want while limiting its side effects. It will be available to order in May for £229.

But it’s not all about teens. HMD also revealed the football-themed HMD Barça 3210 and Fusion. The 3210 is a classic candy-bar phone dressed up in FC Barcelona colours. It comes complete with hidden messages from players, custom wallpapers, and even Snake on a virtual football pitch. The Barça Fusion is a smartphone instead, designed with UV-light-reactive player signatures, and the ability to wake up to motivational messages from players. The HMD Barça 3210 lands at £79, while the Barça Fusion is set at £229.

For those who still prefer the simple joys of a feature phone, HMD’s got a couple of new options. The HMD 130 and 150 Music are built for listening on the go. It comes sporting a chunky speaker (bound to annoy everyone around you), FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, and battery life that lasts up to a month on standby. The HMD 2660 Flip, meanwhile, revives the flip phone aesthetic. It’s got a small outer screen, big buttons, an FM radio, and a 0.3MP camera. The HMD 130 and 150 Music are priced at £29, while the HMD 2660 Flip comes in at £69.

On the audio front, HMD’s Amped Buds aim to keep you powered up. The world’s first earbuds with a 1600mAh reverse-charging case, they can wirelessly juice up your phone while offering Active Noise Cancellation, Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer calls, and custom EQ settings via an app. Available in Black, Cyan, and Pink, they might be a handy pick for those who always find their phone running on fumes. The Amped Buds launch in April for £169.