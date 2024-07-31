Best dumb phones in 2024 for a simple, tech-detox

In an era of constant connectivity, sometimes less is more. The best dumb phones — or feature phones, if you prefer — offer a refreshing break from the endless notifications and distractions of the best smartphones.

And that’s precisely why we’ve rounded up the top dumb phones, to help you disconnect from the constant nagging attention-seeking of the ever-connected digital world.

Whether you’re after a digital detox, a rugged work phone, or just a simpler mobile experience, our list below has you covered.

What is the best dumb phone?

We reckon the Nokia 2660 Flip (buy now) is the top dumb phone for 2024. It combines classic Nokia reliability with modern features, in an easy-to-use flip phone design that’s perfect for those seeking simplicity.

Other dumb phone recommendations

Best dumb phone for music lovers The Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio (buy now) has a unique design with built-in wireless earbuds and dedicated music controls. Perfect for those who want a simple phone but can’t live without their tunes. Best rugged dumb phone The Cat S22 Flip (buy now) is a rugged flip phone that’s built to military-grade standards. Ideal for those who need a nearly indestructible device for work or adventure. Best ultra-minimal dumb phone The Punkt. MP02 (buy now) has a sleek, minimalist design, focused on calls and texts. The ultimate choice for those who want to drastically reduce their screen time without losing connectivity.

The best dumb phones phone you can buy today:

1. Nokia 2660 Flip

Stuff Verdict A perfect blend of nostalgia and modern convenience, the Nokia 2660 Flip is an ideal choice for those seeking simplicity without sacrificing essential features. Pros Available in a variety of colours

Simplistic flip design

Long battery life Cons Flip design won’t suit everyone

Nokia 2660 Flip specs Screen 2.8″ & 1.77″ TFT QVGA LCD, 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density) CPU Unisoc T107 Memory 48MB RAM Cameras 0.3MP Storage 128MB (up to 32GB MicroSD) Operating system S30+ Battery 1450mAh Dimensions 108 x 55 x 18.9 mm, 123g

The Nokia 2660 Flip proves that sometimes the old ways are the best. This classic flip phone design has been updated with modern necessities like 4G connectivity, while retaining the simplicity that made these phones so popular back in the halcyon days before endless cookie notifications, Instagram influencers, and monthly subscriptions for absolutely everything. Sigh.

Past reminiscing aside, the 2660 has large, easy-to-press buttons, while its external 1.77in display also shows caller information, so you can screen calls without opening the phone — just like some of the best modern flip phones.

A dedicated emergency button can be programmed with up to five contacts, offering peace of mind for users and their loved ones, and with weeks of standby time on offer per charge, you can confidently go offline without worrying. Available in a variety of alluring hues, it also (naturally), includes Snake.

2. Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio

Stuff Verdict The 5710 Xpress Audio stands out from the crowd, thanks to its cleverly hidden, built-in wireless earbuds. Pros Built-in wireless earbuds

Dedicated music controls

Long battery life Cons Small screen may be difficult for some users

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio specs Screen 2.4in TFT QVGA LCD 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~167 ppi density) CPU Unisoc T107 Memory 48MB RAM Cameras 0.3MP Storage 128MB (up to 32GB MicroSD) Operating system S30+ Battery 1450mAh Dimensions 138.9 x 57.7 x 16.2 mm, 129.1g

The 5710 Xpress Audio is the second Nokia to grace our list, standing out from the crowd with a candybar-style design that cleverly and covertly houses a pair of wireless earbuds beneath a sleek sliding opening, marrying retro charm with contemporary convenience.

Don’t let its simple looks fool you though — the 5710 packs 4G connectivity for speedy internet access when you need it — not that you’ll want to browse much on its dinky screen. Though that’s the whole point, right? Dedicated music buttons and an MP3 player make it a solid choice for music lovers too, while the iconic Snake game rears its diamond-shaped head once again.

3. Cat S22 Flip

Stuff Verdict The Cat S22 Flip is the ultimate rugged phone, perfect for those who need a device that can withstand extreme conditions. Pros Extremely durable design

Runs Android Go for added functionality

May be overkill for casual users Cons Not a true dumb phone as it runs Android

Cat S22 Flip specs Screen 2.8in TFT LCD 480 x 640 pixels, (~286 ppi density) CPU Qualcomm QM215 Snapdragon 215 Memory 2GB RAM Cameras 108MP main, 12MP 2x telephoto, 20MP ultra-wide rear

32MP front Storage 16GB (also supports MicroSD) Operating system Android 11 (Go Edition) Battery 2000mAh Dimensions 119.4 x 61 x 23 mm, 224g

Cat’s rugged non-nonsense flipper is built to withstand just about anything you can throw at it — or throw it at, for that matter. Running a stripped-back version of Android, the S22 Flip offers smartphone-like functionality in a nearly indestructible package. It’s IP68 rated against dust and water, for a start, and meets military-grade durability standards for life’s random accidents.

It’s got a Gorilla Glass 5 screen thrown in for good measure, and the fact that it’s running Android also means that you’ve got access to important apps when you most need them, though you won’t find the experience nearly as palatable as on a proper smartphone. Which, again, is kind of the whole point. You aren’t reading through our list of the best Android smartphones, after all.

4. Punkt. MP02

Stuff Verdict A minimalist’s dream, the Punkt. MP02 serves up essential communication features in a sleek, designer package. Pros Elegant, minimalist design

Focus on core communication features

Capable cameras for stills and video Cons Higher price point for a basic phone

May be too stripped-down for some users

Punkt. MP02 specs Screen 2in TFT LCD 320 x 240 px CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 8909 Memory 2GB RAM Cameras None Storage 16GB Operating system Android 8.1 AOSP Battery 1280mAh Dimensions 117.00 x 51.30 x 14.40 mm, 100g

For those who take their digital minimalism seriously, the Punkt. MP02 offers a very pared-back approach to mobile communication. Designed by renowned industrial designer Jasper Morrison, it’s a phone that’s as much a style statement as it is a functional device.

The MP02 focuses on calls and texts, with superior audio quality and a streamlined interface. It’s a global phone, unlocked for use with carriers worldwide, making it ideal for minimalist travellers. Security-conscious users will also appreciate the brutally simplistic operating system and optional encryption features. But for us, it’s all about that beautiful minimalist design, with not a scrap of digital temptation in sight. Only for the very hardcore digital detoxers.

5. Hisense A9 Pro

Stuff Verdict A unique hybrid device that offers smartphone capabilities with the eye-friendly benefits of an e-ink display. Pros E-ink display reduces eye strain

Full Android functionality

Good battery life Cons E-ink display may not suit all users

Limited availability outside of certain markets

Android means it’s harder to fully switch off

No official availability in the UK or US

Hisense A9 Pro specs Screen 6.1in E INK Carta 1200 824×1648 (300 PPI) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Memory 8GB RAM Cameras 13 MP Rear, 5MP front-facing Storage 256GB Operating system Android 11 Battery 4000mAh Dimensions 159 x 79.50 x 7.8 mm, 183g

The Hisense A9 Pro blurs the line between dumbphone and smartphone, offering a unique e-ink experience unlike anything else readily available. Its 6.1-inch e-ink display provides a paper-like reading experience that’s easy on the eyes — perfect for bookworms and those looking to reduce eye strain.

Running Android 11, the A9 Pro offers more functionality than your average dumbphone. However, the e-ink display naturally limits more distracting uses, making it an interesting option for those wanting to cut down on screen time without completely sacrificing smartphone features.

Audiophiles will appreciate the ES9318 chip for Hi-Res Audio output, while the 4,000 mAh battery should keep you going for days. The 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras are also far more capable than the other offerings on our list.

While it may not be a traditional dumbphone, the Hisense A9 PRO offers a compelling middle ground for those not quite ready to give up all their smart features.