Best dumb phones in 2024 for a simple, tech-detox
Looking for a simple phone? Disconnect from the ever-connected digital world with one of the best dumb phones
In an era of constant connectivity, sometimes less is more. The best dumb phones — or feature phones, if you prefer — offer a refreshing break from the endless notifications and distractions of the best smartphones.
And that’s precisely why we’ve rounded up the top dumb phones, to help you disconnect from the constant nagging attention-seeking of the ever-connected digital world.
Whether you’re after a digital detox, a rugged work phone, or just a simpler mobile experience, our list below has you covered.
What is the best dumb phone?
We reckon the Nokia 2660 Flip (buy now) is the top dumb phone for 2024. It combines classic Nokia reliability with modern features, in an easy-to-use flip phone design that’s perfect for those seeking simplicity.
Other dumb phone recommendations
The Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio (buy now) has a unique design with built-in wireless earbuds and dedicated music controls. Perfect for those who want a simple phone but can’t live without their tunes.
The Cat S22 Flip (buy now) is a rugged flip phone that’s built to military-grade standards. Ideal for those who need a nearly indestructible device for work or adventure.
The Punkt. MP02 (buy now) has a sleek, minimalist design, focused on calls and texts. The ultimate choice for those who want to drastically reduce their screen time without losing connectivity.
The best dumb phones phone you can buy today:
1. Nokia 2660 Flip
Stuff Verdict
A perfect blend of nostalgia and modern convenience, the Nokia 2660 Flip is an ideal choice for those seeking simplicity without sacrificing essential features.
Pros
- Available in a variety of colours
- Simplistic flip design
- Long battery life
Cons
- Flip design won’t suit everyone
|Nokia 2660 Flip specs
|Screen
|2.8″ & 1.77″ TFT QVGA LCD, 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)
|CPU
|Unisoc T107
|Memory
|48MB RAM
|Cameras
|0.3MP
|Storage
|128MB (up to 32GB MicroSD)
|Operating system
|S30+
|Battery
|1450mAh
|Dimensions
|108 x 55 x 18.9 mm, 123g
The Nokia 2660 Flip proves that sometimes the old ways are the best. This classic flip phone design has been updated with modern necessities like 4G connectivity, while retaining the simplicity that made these phones so popular back in the halcyon days before endless cookie notifications, Instagram influencers, and monthly subscriptions for absolutely everything. Sigh.
Past reminiscing aside, the 2660 has large, easy-to-press buttons, while its external 1.77in display also shows caller information, so you can screen calls without opening the phone — just like some of the best modern flip phones.
A dedicated emergency button can be programmed with up to five contacts, offering peace of mind for users and their loved ones, and with weeks of standby time on offer per charge, you can confidently go offline without worrying. Available in a variety of alluring hues, it also (naturally), includes Snake.
2. Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio
Stuff Verdict
The 5710 Xpress Audio stands out from the crowd, thanks to its cleverly hidden, built-in wireless earbuds.
Pros
- Built-in wireless earbuds
- Dedicated music controls
- Long battery life
Cons
- Small screen may be difficult for some users
|Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio specs
|Screen
|2.4in TFT QVGA LCD 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~167 ppi density)
|CPU
|Unisoc T107
|Memory
|48MB RAM
|Cameras
|0.3MP
|Storage
|128MB (up to 32GB MicroSD)
|Operating system
|S30+
|Battery
|1450mAh
|Dimensions
|138.9 x 57.7 x 16.2 mm, 129.1g
The 5710 Xpress Audio is the second Nokia to grace our list, standing out from the crowd with a candybar-style design that cleverly and covertly houses a pair of wireless earbuds beneath a sleek sliding opening, marrying retro charm with contemporary convenience.
Don’t let its simple looks fool you though — the 5710 packs 4G connectivity for speedy internet access when you need it — not that you’ll want to browse much on its dinky screen. Though that’s the whole point, right? Dedicated music buttons and an MP3 player make it a solid choice for music lovers too, while the iconic Snake game rears its diamond-shaped head once again.
3. Cat S22 Flip
Stuff Verdict
The Cat S22 Flip is the ultimate rugged phone, perfect for those who need a device that can withstand extreme conditions.
Pros
- Extremely durable design
- Runs Android Go for added functionality
Cons
- Not a true dumb phone as it runs Android
|Cat S22 Flip specs
|Screen
|2.8in TFT LCD 480 x 640 pixels, (~286 ppi density)
|CPU
|Qualcomm QM215 Snapdragon 215
|Memory
|2GB RAM
|Cameras
|Storage
|16GB (also supports MicroSD)
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Go Edition)
|Battery
|2000mAh
|Dimensions
|119.4 x 61 x 23 mm, 224g
Cat’s rugged non-nonsense flipper is built to withstand just about anything you can throw at it — or throw it at, for that matter. Running a stripped-back version of Android, the S22 Flip offers smartphone-like functionality in a nearly indestructible package. It’s IP68 rated against dust and water, for a start, and meets military-grade durability standards for life’s random accidents.
It’s got a Gorilla Glass 5 screen thrown in for good measure, and the fact that it’s running Android also means that you’ve got access to important apps when you most need them, though you won’t find the experience nearly as palatable as on a proper smartphone. Which, again, is kind of the whole point. You aren’t reading through our list of the best Android smartphones, after all.
4. Punkt. MP02
Stuff Verdict
A minimalist’s dream, the Punkt. MP02 serves up essential communication features in a sleek, designer package.
Pros
- Elegant, minimalist design
- Focus on core communication features
- Capable cameras for stills and video
Cons
- Higher price point for a basic phone
- May be too stripped-down for some users
|Punkt. MP02 specs
|Screen
|2in TFT LCD 320 x 240 px
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 8909
|Memory
|2GB RAM
|Cameras
|None
|Storage
|16GB
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 AOSP
|Battery
|1280mAh
|Dimensions
|117.00 x 51.30 x 14.40 mm, 100g
For those who take their digital minimalism seriously, the Punkt. MP02 offers a very pared-back approach to mobile communication. Designed by renowned industrial designer Jasper Morrison, it’s a phone that’s as much a style statement as it is a functional device.
The MP02 focuses on calls and texts, with superior audio quality and a streamlined interface. It’s a global phone, unlocked for use with carriers worldwide, making it ideal for minimalist travellers. Security-conscious users will also appreciate the brutally simplistic operating system and optional encryption features. But for us, it’s all about that beautiful minimalist design, with not a scrap of digital temptation in sight. Only for the very hardcore digital detoxers.
5. Hisense A9 Pro
Stuff Verdict
A unique hybrid device that offers smartphone capabilities with the eye-friendly benefits of an e-ink display.
Pros
- E-ink display reduces eye strain
- Full Android functionality
- Good battery life
Cons
- E-ink display may not suit all users
- Limited availability outside of certain markets
- Android means it’s harder to fully switch off
- No official availability in the UK or US
|Hisense A9 Pro specs
|Screen
|6.1in E INK Carta 1200 824×1648 (300 PPI)
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Memory
|8GB RAM
|Cameras
|13 MP Rear, 5MP front-facing
|Storage
|256GB
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Battery
|4000mAh
|Dimensions
|159 x 79.50 x 7.8 mm, 183g
The Hisense A9 Pro blurs the line between dumbphone and smartphone, offering a unique e-ink experience unlike anything else readily available. Its 6.1-inch e-ink display provides a paper-like reading experience that’s easy on the eyes — perfect for bookworms and those looking to reduce eye strain.
Running Android 11, the A9 Pro offers more functionality than your average dumbphone. However, the e-ink display naturally limits more distracting uses, making it an interesting option for those wanting to cut down on screen time without completely sacrificing smartphone features.
Audiophiles will appreciate the ES9318 chip for Hi-Res Audio output, while the 4,000 mAh battery should keep you going for days. The 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras are also far more capable than the other offerings on our list.
While it may not be a traditional dumbphone, the Hisense A9 PRO offers a compelling middle ground for those not quite ready to give up all their smart features.