Best dumb phones for kids in 2024 for safety, simplicity, and peace of mind

If you’re looking for the best dump phone for kids (or, if you prefer, the best phones for kids), then you’re making a sensible decision. Because in a world where the best smartphones reign supreme, there’s something refreshingly straightforward about pared-down devices that offer just the right amount of connectivity, without the distractions and potential pitfalls of their smarter cousins.

That’s why we’ve combed through the various available options to bring you a short, simple selection of the best dumb phones for kids. We’ve picked ones that are perfect for keeping your little ones (or not-so-little ones) connected, without breaking the bank, or more importantly, exposing them to the wider digital world before they’re ready.

Whether you’re after a first phone for your primary schooler, a distraction-free device for your exam-prepping teen, or just a simple communication tool that won’t have them glued to a screen for hours, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into the world of physical buttons, long-lasting batteries, and phones that can take a knock (or three).

Best phone for style-conscious kids

1. Nokia 2660 Flip

Stuff Verdict A nostalgic flip phone that combines ease of use with essential safety features, making it an ideal choice for kids, with peace of mind for parents. Pros Attractive flip design

Large, easy-to-use buttons and screen

Emergency button for peace of mind Cons Might be a bit bulky for smaller pockets

Nokia 2660 Flip specs Screen 3.8in LCD Operating system S30+ Battery 1450mAh Dimensions 13.31 x 5.96 x 1.91 cm; 165 g

The Nokia 2660 Flip is a brilliant blend of old-school cool and modern practicality, harking back to simpler times, while still offering the essential features needed to keep in touch with your loved ones.

With its large easy-to-press buttons and a generous 2.8in main display, it’s simple for kids of all ages to use. The external 1.77in screen is perfect for quick checks of incoming calls or messages too — no need to flip open the phone for every notification.

Parents in particular will love the dedicated emergency button, which can be set up with up to five key contacts. It’s a reassuring feature that ensures help is just a button press away if needed. The long-lasting battery also means you also won’t be constantly reminding children to charge up, and the inclusion of the classic game Snake might just tear them away from more modern distractions (like whatever the Skibidi Toilet abomination is), for a while.

Available in a range of colours that’ll satisfy even the pickiest of kids, the Nokia 2660 Flip is a solid choice that combines practical functionality with a dash of retro charm.

Best cheap dumb phone for kids

2. Nokia 105 (4th Edition)

Stuff Verdict An ultra-affordable, no-frills phone that’s perfect for younger kids or as a reliable backup, offering impressive durability and battery life in a simple package. Pros Extremely cheap

Impressive battery life

Durable polycarbonate build Cons Tiny screen might be too small for some

Nokia 105 (4th Edition) specs Screen 1.8in LED Operating system S30+ Battery 800mAh Dimensions 11.9 x 4.92 x 1.44 cm; 7 g

If you’re after a no-frills phone that’s incredibly cheap, look no further than the Nokia 105 — a compact little number with a durable polycarbonate body that can take a beating.

Don’t let its budget-friendly price tag fool you either — the 105 packs some impressive features into its diminutive frame. The 800mAh battery might be shockingly small by modern smartphone standards, but placed within a phone that’s this simple and stripped back, it practically laughs in the face of daily charging, offering weeks of standby time. In other words, it’s perfect for forgetful kids (or parents) who might not always remember to plug in every night.

With space for 2000 contacts, there’s plenty of room for family, friends, and important numbers, and when they’re not chatting, kids can while away the time with pre-loaded games like Snake and Tetris. The built-in FM radio (accessed via the 3.5mm headphone jack, remember those?) and torch add extra handy functionality.

Simple, sturdy, and straight to the point, the Nokia 105 is an excellent choice for parents wanting to dip their toes into the world of kids’ phones without spending a fortune

Best rugged dumb phone for kids

3. Blackview N1000

Stuff Verdict A rugged beast that can weather any storm (or tantrum), ideal for active kids who need a phone that’s as adventurous as they are. Pros Built like a tank

4G connectivity for faster communication

SOS button for emergencies Cons Slightly more complex than other dumb phones

Blackview N1000 specs Screen 2.4in LCD Operating system KaiOS Battery 3300mAh Dimensions 13.31 x 5.96 x 1.91 cm; 165 g

For the more adventurous (or accident-prone) child, the Blackview N1000 is a dumb phone that’s wonderfully, reassuringly durable. A rugged little device built to withstand whatever your little ones (potentially, literally) throw at it, it features an IP69 rating against dust and water, letting it handle everything from sandpit adventures to unexpected puddle encounters

But the N1000 isn’t just tough — it’s got brains too. With 4G connectivity, it offers speedier internet access when needed, though the 2.4in screen keeps things simple enough to avoid too much heavy web browsing temptation. The hefty 3300mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of talk time or a whopping 15 days on standby, ensuring your child stays connected even if they forget to charge for a few days.

The standout feature for parents is likely to be the SOS button. Programmable with up to five emergency contact numbers, it provides peace of mind and a quick way for your child to reach out easily if needed.

Robust, reliable, and ready for anything, the Blackview N1000 is an excellent choice for parents who want a phone that can keep up with the most active youthful shenanigans.

What is a dumbphone and do I need one? Here’s what you should know…