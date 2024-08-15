What is a dumbphone and do I need one? Here’s what you should know

We’re in a dumbphone boom again. People are realising they’re spending too much time glued to the top smartphones, and want to cut down. In an era of constant connectivity, sometimes less is more. Dumbphones offer a refreshing break from the endless notifications and distractions you get from the smartphone in your pocket. I’ve even tried swapping my iPhone for an e-ink dumbphone.

But what is exactly is a dumbphone? Just how dumb is it, and what can it still do? If you’re looking to swap your smartphone for something not quite so modern, here’s everything you need to know.

What actually is a dumbphone?

A dumbphone, also known as a feature phone, is the antithesis of the modern smartphone. Think of it as a mobile relic from the early 2000s, brought back to life in a world obsessed with TikToks and Instagram likes.

It’s a mobile phone that does the basics and not much else. We’re talking calls, texts, and maybe (if you’re lucky) a snake game for good measure. Unlike smartphones, dumbphones strip away all the bells and whistles to offer a more straightforward, no-nonsense communication tool.

You won’t find touchscreen displays, high-definition cameras, or app stores here. Instead, you get a device focused purely on essential functions. Most sport physical keypads, monochrome or simple colour screens, and limited connectivity options. They often run on basic operating systems with little to no internet capability.

What can dumbphones still do?

Despite their lack of modern features, dumbphones are far from useless. They excel at voice calls and SMS, often offering better call quality and more reliable signals than their smarter counterparts. A simpler design means they offer incredibly long battery life, sometimes lasting several days or even weeks on a single charge.

Many come with built-in alarm clocks, calendars, reminders, and a handy flashlight. These devices are also known for their durability, withstanding drops, knocks, and even a bit of water, making them ideal for outdoor activities. Some models provide basic internet access for minimal browsing or email, though the experience is quite rudimentary. And, of course, some come with minimal or retro mingames you can play.

Why should you use one?

The answer depends on what you want from your phone. If you’re someone who thrives on constant connectivity, a dumbphone might feel like a step back into the dark ages. But if you’re craving a digital detox or to get away from social media, a dumbphone could be a game-changer. If you do decide to use one, here are some of the perks you can enjoy:

Battery Life for Days : Remember when you didn’t have to charge your phone every night? Dumbphones can last a week on a single charge.

: Remember when you didn’t have to charge your phone every night? Dumbphones can last a week on a single charge. Unplug from the Matrix : Tired of the constant barrage of notifications? A dumbphone gives you a legitimate excuse to disconnect.

: Tired of the constant barrage of notifications? A dumbphone gives you a legitimate excuse to disconnect. Indestructible : These things are usually built like tanks. Drop your smartphone, and you’re looking at a cracked screen and a hefty repair bill. Drop a dumbphone, and you’re more likely to break the floor.

: These things are usually built like tanks. Drop your smartphone, and you’re looking at a cracked screen and a hefty repair bill. Drop a dumbphone, and you’re more likely to break the floor. Cheap as Chips: You can pick up a decent dumbphone for the price of a fancy meal. No need to shell out a grand for the latest iPhone when a £30 Nokia will do the trick.

Lots of people opting for dumbphones are using them as secondary devices, rather than quitting their smartphone cold turkey. That might be a better way to stick to using one.