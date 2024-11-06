This phone is the best pick for selfie takers with a ring light add-on

Back at IFA 2024, HMD made waves by unveiling the Fusion, a smartphone embracing personalisation with swappable “Smart Outfits.” These aren’t just for looks, mind you. They actually add functionality, bringing back a flavour of the old Motorola Moto Mods days.

And now, just a couple of months down the line, the first of these outfits – dubbed Flashy – is finally hitting the shelves. It’s essentially a ring light that works on both the front and rear of the phone. If you’re a content creator or just unashamedly obsessed with perfect selfies, this one’s got your name all over it.

Read more: Best camera phones in 2024 for photographers and creators

Flashy is a Smart Outfit that integrates a dual ring light directly into your phone. It works on both the front and rear, so you’re set no matter which camera you use. This isn’t some clunky case with battery packs and awkward buttons. Flashy plugs straight into the HMD Fusion via its Smart Pins, which give it power and connect it seamlessly to the phone’s camera app. You can change the light temperature and even save your preferred settings for quick access.

The Fusion itself is a bit of a statement piece. HMD designed it to be more than just another slab of glass and metal, leaning into sustainability and customisation. Its “inner chassis” design is minimalist yet durable, featuring a stainless steel back, screws for easy repairs, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection. Inside, it’s got decent kit for an entry-level device, sporting a 6.56-inch display at 720p with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Fusion can handle your social media, streaming, and casual gaming without much fuss. Add a 108MP main camera, a 50MP front shooter, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, and the Fusion ticks a lot of boxes for a budget-friendly device.

HMD didn’t skimp on sustainability here. The materials Flashy is made from are recycled, so you can feel a bit better about snapping those extra selfies. It’s also particularly interesting how HMD has embraced modularity and repairability, a philosophy it’s carried over from the Skyline. This ring light add-on will be particularly popular, I’m sure.

As for availability, the Flashy ring light add-on will be available later this year. Exact pricing is yet to be announced, but we don’t expect it to be crazy. The phone itself retails for £230, so we reckon Flashy will be pretty affordable as well.