IFA 2024: all the key gear from Europe’s biggest tech show

IFA is Europe’s biggest annual consumer technology expo. As usual it will be taking place at the massive Messe Berlin fairground in Germany where plenty of new smart home tech, kitchen appliances, PC, hi-fi, headphones and home theater gear are revealed. You can check out our pick of the announcements below.

The show itself starts on Friday when thousands of consumers pile through the doors – yes, you can go yourself. But the Stuff team are in Berlin right now, covering the cream of the announcements from some of the world’s biggest brands. Most of the announcements happen today and tomorrow (4-5 September).

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (that’s IFA to you and me) has been running since way back in 1924, making it one of the world’s oldest trade shows. Nowadays it’s used as a platform for launching many of the biggest consumer tech products.

The show has had a return to form after a lean post-pandemic period, although it’s fair to say that it’s missing some key home entertainment exhibitors such as Sony and Philips that used to rent out an entire hall each. Yes, a whole hall – there are a huge 26 halls at the huge venue covering some 160,000 square metres.

Over the next couple of days we’ll also be choosing our Stuff IFA Awards 2024 but for now check out last year’s winners here: Stuff’s IFA Awards 2023. And here are the best of the new product announcenents so far!

