IFA 2024: all the key gear from Europe’s biggest tech show
IFA is back in Berlin for another year - here's all the very latest tech from the show
IFA is Europe’s biggest annual consumer technology expo. As usual it will be taking place at the massive Messe Berlin fairground in Germany where plenty of new smart home tech, kitchen appliances, PC, hi-fi, headphones and home theater gear are revealed. You can check out our pick of the announcements below.
The show itself starts on Friday when thousands of consumers pile through the doors – yes, you can go yourself. But the Stuff team are in Berlin right now, covering the cream of the announcements from some of the world’s biggest brands. Most of the announcements happen today and tomorrow (4-5 September).
The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (that’s IFA to you and me) has been running since way back in 1924, making it one of the world’s oldest trade shows. Nowadays it’s used as a platform for launching many of the biggest consumer tech products.
The show has had a return to form after a lean post-pandemic period, although it’s fair to say that it’s missing some key home entertainment exhibitors such as Sony and Philips that used to rent out an entire hall each. Yes, a whole hall – there are a huge 26 halls at the huge venue covering some 160,000 square metres.
Over the next couple of days we’ll also be choosing our Stuff IFA Awards 2024 but for now check out last year’s winners here: Stuff’s IFA Awards 2023. And here are the best of the new product announcenents so far!
The latest stories from IFA 2024
I’m going to upgrade my thermostat to Tado’s new smart option that’s easier to install
The new Tado X range is coming later this year, and revamps the brand’s existing smart thermostats to make them easier to install and use
The K3 Pro is Yaber’s brightest-shining projector yet
JBL-tuned speakers and subwoofer pack a sonic punch, too
The new GoPro Hero 13 Black lets you swap out lenses for the perfect shot
GoPro’s new Hero 13 Black lets you swap out lenses, record for longer, and has a bigger battery. It sits alongside a new budget model, too
Acer’s new gaming PCs are portable, powerful and pearly white
Acer has announced its latest lineup of gaming PCs at IFA 2024, including the Predator Orion 7000 desktop and two new Nitro V laptops
I’m swapping my Nintendo Switch for the new Acer Nitro Blaze 7
I’ve decided to swap my trusty Nintendo Switch for Acer’s newly launched Nitro Blaze 7 handheld – here’s why
Acer’s new Swift laptops have stunning displays and keyboards made from recycled materials
Acer introduced an array of new products at IFA, including Swift Copilot+ laptops, the TravelMate P6 14 AI, and the Iconia X12 tablet
Get used to Copilot+ PCs – there are loads more coming
Intel and AMD are getting in on the Copilot+ PC act, but Qualcomm’s Snapdragon also has new X Plus options, too
Pico’s new mixed reality and VR headset beats Meta on specs
The Pico 4 Ultra has more storage and memory – plus official body trackers for more immersive gaming
This audio tech will make it easier to hear conversations in movies
DTS has just unveiled its Clear Dialogue feature which makes spoken dialogue in TV shows and movies easier to hear
Dell’s new XPS 13 will binge Netflix for longer than I can
Efficient new Intel Lunar Lake CPUs should mean 26 hours of streaming
This wallet-friendly desk mount is a creator must-have
3 Legged Thing’s camera clamp has streamers and social stars in mind
The Beoplay H100 might be the most luxurious headphones I’ve ever seen
Bang & Olufsen’s latest headphones are the Beoplay H100. They’re some of the best looking headphones I’ve ever seen
I’m ditching my wallet’s AirTag, and will start using this instead
SwitchBot has just released a Find My wallet tracker that gives you all the features of an AirTag, in a slim, credit card-like device