These AR glasses might be the best travel entertainment option

I’m not convinced the latest AR and VR gear is ready for everyday wearing just yet. But, I love wearing them when I get on a flight. They’re the ultimate travel companion, giving you a cinema-like screen. And Rokid’s new AR Joy 2 system might be the best travel entertainment option. It combines its top-end AR glasses with a Google-certified Android TV device for entertainment on the move.

The Rokid AR Joy 2 combines the Max 2 AR glasses with the Rokid Station (a portable Android TV device). They’re a pretty sleek pair of AR glasses that let you kick back and watch a 215-inch screen floating in front of you. No need to worry about your neighbour peeking at your screen or holding onto a tablet until your arm goes numb.

These AR glasses have a 215-inch Micro OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50-degree field of view. Rokid has thought of everything. That includes a diopter adjustment range from 0 to -6D, meaning your specs aren’t sidelined by this kit. And with TÜV Rheinland certification for eye comfort, you won’t have to worry about your eyes feeling like you’ve just stared into the sun after a few hours.

The Rokid Station isn’t just a sidekick to the AR glasses, either. It’s a fully-fledged Android TV device, packing the latest Android TV 12. Plus, it doubles as a reverse charger for your smartphone, because we all know the panic of watching your battery plummet mid-flight. Privacy-conscious users will also appreciate Rokid’s enhanced privacy features and spatial audio. They ensure you’re the only one enjoying your entertainment, free from whoever’s sat next to you.

Rokid’s AR Joy 2 system is officially priced at $548. But, if you’re quick, you can snag it directly from Rokid for $498 from 6 September to 20 October.