Snapchat’s first real AR glasses are coming next year – but I’m not convinced yet

Snapchat’s latest announcement isn’t another filter, but rather a proper pair of augmented reality glasses. That’s real AR, not just glasses that mirror your smartphone or let you watch movies. Announced at the AWE AR conference, the glasses – dubbed simply “Specs” – are Snap’s first attempt at taking AR mainstream.

The pitch is bold. Snap wants to blend digital and physical reality, mixing in AI assistance, spatial computing, and multiplayer games. Because apparently the future of human-computer interaction involves shooting virtual ghouls in your kitchen or learning to play drums in your hallway. Did you catch the sarcasm there? According to CEO Evan Spiegel, Snap has spent over $3 billion across more than a decade on this.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not totally unimpressed. These AR glasses are reportedly thinner, lighter, and pack a wider field of view than anything that’s available now. There’s integration with OpenAI and Google’s Gemini, which sounds rather clever. Developer support is already there. You can overlay recipe steps, get help with your pool shot, or embark on “whimsical adventures” – a phrase that already makes me want to lie down.

But the thing is, the entire product philosophy seems laser-focused on fun first, with productivity and utility trailing far behind. That’s where I start to get twitchy.

Snap says this is the most advanced personal computer in the world. Big claim. And while I’m all for ditching rectangular phones, I’m not sold on the idea that Specs are the AR glasses we’ve been waiting for. If Snap genuinely wants these to be the next computing platform, shouldn’t they be pitching more than just “play games with your mates and maybe cook a stew”? I think VR headsets cover this nicely, and there’s no real need to walk life ignoring people having a conversation with you while you play games.

There’s a real opportunity here – spatial computing and AI have huge potential in productivity, education, and accessibility. But Snap seems more interested in continuing to glue your eyes to entertainment while you go outside to touch grass. Either way, Snap’s Specs are coming in 2026, with no firm date yet. Pricing is still under wraps, but Spiegel says it’ll cost less than Apple’s $3499 Vision Pro.