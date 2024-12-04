These AR glasses solve my biggest gripe with other smart specs

I’ve used plenty of different AR glasses. They’re good, and they’re getting better. It’s easier to control them, and it’s easier to beam content to them. But my biggest gripe with them is viewing angles – something most have struggled with. Xreal’s trying to fix this, as the new Series One smart specs have an almost 25% wider field of view compared to the previous model.

The Series One comes in two flavours: the standard model and a beefed-up Xreal One Pro. The One Pro boasts a flat-prism lens design. That’s technical speak for a thinner profile and an absurdly large 57-degree field of view, besting anything else on the market. Even the standard model still manages a 50-degree FOV, a noticeable upgrade on Xreal’s previous outings. The Xreal One Series manages an excellent 3ms of latency, even better than the Apple Vision Pro’s 12ms.

Comfort-wise, Xreal isn’t playing around either. Adjustable interpupillary distance, TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection, and featherweight frames (84g for the One, 87g for the Pro) mean you can wear these all day. If your prescription’s getting in the way, just pop in optional inserts. Bonus points for the electrochromic dimming feature, which lets you block out the world with a quick tap. Xreal even sorted the temples for better weight distribution because no one enjoys nose-bridge agony.

Then there’s sound. These glasses come with audio tuned by Bose, so your AR movies, games, and calls won’t sound tinny or hollow. You can, of course, connect a set of wireless headphones as well. Plus, the optional Xreal Eye camera lets you snap 12MP stills and record 1080p video directly from your point of view. Later updates will add AI smarts to the mix, so your glasses can eventually see and ‘recognise’ the world for you.

All this tech isn’t locked into some proprietary nightmare, either. With video-out over USB-C, the Xreal One Series will play nice with pretty much device: Android, iPhone, Windows, Mac, Steam Deck – you name it. The modular design even includes a bright red X button for quick mode switching.

The Xreal One is available now for pre-order at $499/£449/€549. The more premium One Pro comes in at $599/£549/€649. The glasses will ship mid-December for the One and early 2025 for the Pro. You can grab yours directly from Xreal’s website or its Amazon store, with availability spanning the US, UK, and a host of other countries across Europe and Asia.