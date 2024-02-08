AR is coming to the skies thanks to Rokid and Hainan Airlines

While the latest AR and VR gear is cool, it’s quite a lot to shell out for something to strap to your face. But the folks at Rokid have conjured up another way to get a pair of AR glasses on your face. You know how flights can be super boring? A pair of AR glasses would go a long way in giving you something to do. And that’s why the tech brand has partnered with Hainan Airlines to begin offering AR as in-flight entertainment as standard.

Passengers travelling on select routes with Hainan Airlines (there are around 20) will find a pair of Rokid AR specs waiting for them on their seats. They’re loaded up with several 3D offline movies, that you can watch for the duration of the flight. Each pair of AR glasses only weighs 75g, the battery lasts for around 5 hours, and there’s sound built-in. So they should be ready to go for a decent number of flights on the roster. Rokid’s glasses let you watch content on a screen that’s up to 360-inches and completely borderless. It’s shown in 1080p at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Given a lot of AR and VR users deem flights as the perfect use for the tech, we’re excited to see the specs come on flights as standard. It’s more immersive than your typical back-of-the-seat display, and will work on shorter routes that don’t offer displays. The first Hainan Airlines flight with Rokid’s glasses took off yesterday, and will begin rolling out on further routes.

