I’m going to upgrade my thermostat to Tado’s new smart option that’s easier to install

While spring is just around the corner, it’s not what we’d call warm yet. So you’re probably still tinkering around with the thermostat to keep things warm. What better time to upgrade your heating system? Tado is a popular choice for smart heating, and the brand is revamping its smart thermostat later this year. The new Tado X thermostat will be easier to install and use, bringing smart heating to more people.

With the new range, Tado make smart heating simpler, more reliable, and more accessible. There are five shiny new products, including the Wired and Wireless Smart Thermostat X, Smart Radiator Thermostat X, Wireless Temperature Sensor X, and Heat Pump Optimizer X. They aim to simplify setup, usage, and integration into your smart home.

The new Tado X products are not just about ease of use. They’re also designed to cut heating costs by a whopping 19% on average without compromising on comfort. Thanks to Matter and Thread compatibility, they offer greater range and more stable coverage. The new smart devices also feature upgraded displays. Plus, the Smart Radiator Thermostat X comes with a rechargeable battery via USB-C.

Christian Deilmann, Tado Co-founder, claims this new generation of products will make smart heating more accessible to millions, potentially revolutionising home energy management. Deilmann explains that pairing these products with Tado’s Auto-Assist and Balance for Heat Pumps services could save even more on energy bills, making the Tado X not just good for the planet, but also for your wallet.

The Tado X range will be available in the UK from September, when you’ll be able to order direct. Exact prices are yet to be confirmed, but will be revealed soon. For those keen on jumping the gun, most of the range (minus the Wireless Smart Thermostat X) is available in Europe.

