This battery-powered smart security camera promises continuous recording

There are plenty of security cameras to pick from. Battery-powered options are more convenient, so you don’t have to fiddle around with wires. But, then you’ve got to deal with charging the camera, which I always forget. That’s why Reolink’s new Altas PT Ultra looks particularly good – its 20000mAh battery is so huge it promises continuous recording.

Let’s start with the 20000mAh battery, which promises to keep the camera rolling for 12 hours a day, for a solid eight days, on a single charge. That’s pretty impressive if you’re the sort who forgets to charge your gadgets. And just to keep things interesting, Reolink’s thrown in 10 seconds of pre-recorded footage before any motion is detected. It solves my pet peeve of cameras only springing to life after the pizza guy’s walked off.

If you’re one of those who likes watching their house in glorious technicolour at 3am, you’re in luck. The Altas PT Ultra reecords in 4K UHD and offers Reolink’s ColorX technology. It lets you peer into the darkness with vibrant full-colour night vision. Thanks to its F1.0 aperture lens and large 1/1.8-inch sensor, it supposedly captures four times more light than your run-of-the-mill security camera.

What’s more, this camera offers a full 360° pan and tilt, meaning no more blind spots. And it’s smart enough to detect whether it’s a person, car, or animal triggering the motion sensor, which means fewer annoying false alarms. Best of all? No subscription fees – a rarity in a world where companies seem to want to drain your wallet monthly just for the privilege of storing your own video clips.

If you’re already reaching for your wallet, the Reolink Altas PT Ultra is set to hit the shelves on 25 September. Pricing is looking like $300/£250/€300, which is due for confirmation soon.