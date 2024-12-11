Stuff

This security camera offers 360 days of battery for under £100

Imou's latest smart security camera can last 360 days on a single charge, or add a solar panel for unlimited juice

Imou Cell PT Smart Security Camera

While decking your house out with smart gadgets can make your life easier, it comes with one big problem: charging. Lots of smart home devices run on battery, so you need to juice them up. But this new pan and tilt outdoor smart security camera from Imou is going to be hard to run down. It offers 360 battery on one charge, and an optional solar panel for unlimited juice – all for under £100.

Imou’s Cell PT offers 2K QHD resolution, capturing crisp, detailed footage whether it’s the middle of the day or pitch black outside. The camera packs colour night vision up to 20 metres, and it cleverly switches between modes depending on whether you want full colour all the time or just during detected events to save energy. It pans, tilts, and zooms – offering 360° coverage.

This camera is 100% wire-free with a hefty 15000mAh rechargeable battery. It’s good for up to 360 days on a single charge. Don’t fancy getting up a ladder every year? Pair it with the optional solar panel for an extra £10, and it’ll run indefinitely – the ultimate set-and-forget security. Even the installation sounds like child’s play, with a click-in mount and IP66 weather resistance.

The Cell PT camera also has person detection powered by video algorithms, auto-tracking to keep potential intruders in frame, and a two-way talk feature that lets you deal with delivery drivers (or nosy neighbours) directly from your phone. Active deterrence options include a 110dB siren and spotlights, so unwanted visitors won’t stick around long.

It integrates seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, while dual-antenna Wi-Fi ensures a stable connection. Storage options are flexible too, offering up to 256GB of local storage or the option to use Imou’s cloud service. The app keeps you in the loop with real-time notifications and live video feeds.

The Imou Cell PT is available now for £100 from B&Q and Safe, while the Cell PT Kit, which includes the solar panel, will set you back £110 from the same retailers.

