This might be the best quality outdoor security cam for under $125/£100

With plenty of security cameras to pick from, how do you decide which one to go with? This is even more the case when you’re looking at the budget end, as features start to be left behind. But Ring’s new outdoor security cam offers its highest quality video for a pretty low price.

The 2K video resolution is a step up from previous Ring cameras. This means more detail, better clarity, and, crucially, fewer grainy moments. The camera also comes with Low-Light Sight technology so it can see in the dark without making everything look like a horror film. No need for a floodlight blinding your neighbours; just a bit of ambient light, and the camera does the rest.

As with most of Ring’s gadgets, installation is supposedly a breeze. The mount can go on walls or ceilings, and there are multiple power options – battery, plug-in, or solar. So whether you’re going for a quick DIY job or a more permanent setup, you’ve got choices. It also connects over both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz WiFi, which should mean a stronger connection.

Feature-wise, it’s got the usual Ring toolkit. That includes live view, two-way talk (to tell the delivery driver you’ll be two seconds when you’re still in bed), real-time notifications, motion zones, and compatibility with Alexa. There’s also person and vehicle detection, plus 24/7 recording, though both of those require a Ring Home subscription. Without one, you’re still getting real-time alerts and live streaming, but if you want a backlog of footage, you’ll need to cough up for the plan.

There are customisable privacy zones to block out certain areas, plus encryption options to keep things locked down. And, as always, the blue recording indicator light is there to let people know they’re on camera – whether that’s a deterrent or just an excuse to strike a pose is up to them.

The Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $125/£100, with shipping set to begin in the coming weeks.