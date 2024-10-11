Christmas shopping can be costly. Keen to keep festive expenses in check? Whether you’re watching your chocolate coins or saving to splurge on yourself, we’ve picked out a bundle of the best cheap gifts for £50 or less.

From elegant mugs and wireless earbuds, to metal posters and solar cameras, each of the treats below can be bagged for a modest cost. And while sensible shopping will leave your bank account in better shape come January, none of our thrifty picks are cut-price presents.

Use our list for inspiration and you can impress recipients for less, while skipping the stress of searching around for seasonal discounts.

Our pick of the best cheap gifts under $50 / £50 for Christmas 2024

Hero Product: Audio Technica ATH-SQ1TW2

There’s a lot to love about Audio-Technica’s budget earbuds beyond their price. They’re available in a wondrous collection of hues, for a start, ranging from an Optimus Prime-like red, blue, and white combo, to a rather fetching Masterchief-esque green and bronze number. Shades aside, you’ll find 5.8 mm drivers within, which work to serve up thumping bass and crisp highs. Multipoint pairing smarts let them connect to two devices at the same time, while optimised microphones ensure clear calls while you’re out and about. While 6.5 hours of playback per charge is far from the longest battery life we’ve seen, we’re certainly not complaining at this price. You can extend that to 20 hours with the case too.

Staub Ceramique Mug

Brighten your mornings with this delightfully cheery, sunny yellow, stackable ceramic mug. Perfect for cappuccinos or straight shots of hot and steamy caffeinated goodness, it’s microwave and dishwasher-safe for added convenience. The squared-off handle and rounded shape offer ergonomic comfort, while the 250ml capacity is ideal for your favourite hot drinks. Also available in a rather tasteful eucalyptus finish. Why not get both?

Chrome Industries Logan Pouch

This sleek pouch keeps essentials close at hand, without weighing you down with superfluous material or features. With a removable strap and multiple pockets, it’s perfect for carrying around your everyday gear, while remaining lightweight and nimble. Made from recycled materials and backed by a lifetime warranty, it’s a sustainable choice for the conscious consumer, with an understated design that should comfortably match your wardrobe.

Groov-e My Lock

Unless you’ve got an unfortunate habit of losing your digits, you’ll never misplace the keys for this padlock. Unlocking itself in the presence of a trusted fingerprint, you can rest assured that it can always be unlocked at a moment’s notice. With an IP67 rating to fend off the elements, it’s suitable for outdoor use too, making your shed door the smartest on your block.

Ultion KeyTag

Never lose your keys again with this smart key fob. Compatible with Apple’s Find My app, it lets you locate your keys with a simple voice command, letting you track down its location and/or cause it to ring out in alarm, letting you easily track it down. Available in five funky colours, (including glow-in-the-dark), it’s a stylish and practical solution to key management.

Displate Metal Poster

Normal posters are boring. Fragile. Made from trees. Everything Displate’s unique metal posters are not. With a near-infinite library of artwork to choose from, each metal poster is a cinch to mount and rearrange thanks to a rather clever magnetic mounting system. Durable, customisable, and over 1.5 million designs to choose from (okay, so not quite near-infinite, but close enough), there’s something for everyone.

Imou Cell 3C 2K

Imou Cell 3C 2K

This wireless security camera offers effortless 24/7 surveillance without the faff of either wired installation or battery range anxiety, thanks to its included solar panel. That’s right, an actual solar-powered security camera, for under 50 quid. A 2K resolution security camera at that. You’ll need to place it somewhere that catches the sun, mind, otherwise you’ll occasionally need to top up its built-in battery.

SoundMagic E80D

SoundMagic E80D

Remember wired headphones? The feel of the cable, the lack of an annoying battery to charge. Those were the days. But they never truly left — these USB-C earphones deliver high-res audio courtesy of a built-in DAC chip, serving up quality sound without the decadent price of Bluetooth or ANC. They look the part too, with a smart aluminium housing and three-button remote and mic.