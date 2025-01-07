I think this security cam has the most features and no subscription

I love my Reolink smart security camera. One of the biggest perks is the lack of subscription fee – something a little less common these days. The brand just launched the Duo 3 Wi-Fi at the CES 2025 show, and I think it offers the most features.

The headliner is 16MP ultra-high-definition resolution. While not quite 4K, this thing captures all the detail you could need and more. Faces, license plates, and more should all be crystal-clear. Pair that with a 180° panoramic view thanks to image stitching, and the Duo 3 Wi-Fi ensures no corner of your property is out of sight.

Motion tracking and smart detection are also on the cards. The camera intelligently follows any action, capturing full sequences of events, so you’re not left guessing what happened between frames. Customisable detection zones and sensitivity settings ensure it only alerts you to things you care about.

There’s also colour night vision, which puts the grainy monochrome footage of yesteryear to shame. A wide F1.6 aperture combined with spotlights delivers true-to-life colours even when the sun takes its leave. It even plays nicely with Google Assistant, giving you a bit of smart home integration to shout about. Connectivity-wise, it’s rocking dual-band Wi-Fi 6, so it’s fast, stable.

Storage options are equally flexible, supporting up to a whopping 512GB via microSD, alongside Reolink’s NVR and Home Hub systems. Reolink has baked in WPA3 encryption to keep your data as private as your browsing history. There’s also a no-subscription model here, so there aren’t any extras to pay.

Pricing and release information for this new security camera is still under wraps. But you’ll be able to order the device directly from Reolink later this year.