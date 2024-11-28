The most reliable robot vacuum I’ve used is $500/£500 off this Black Friday

I’ve used far too many robot vacuums for a 20-something year-old. Of all the ones I’ve tried, Eufy’s Omni S1 Pro is the most reliable. It’s also super powerful, hardly ever leaving any dust or dirt kicking about. And for Black Friday, it’s a better option than ever – thanks to this deal that wipes $500/£500 off the price.

You can score Eufy’s Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum for a third off this Black Friday. On Amazon US, the vac has been slashed from $1500 to $1000 – a saving of $500. And over in the UK, Amazon has an identical deal that brings the dust-sucker down from £1499 to £999.

The Eufy Omni S1 Pro offers an all-in-one system that vacuums, mops, and takes care of itself better than some housemates. That’s all thanks to the robot vacuum’s base station that empties the dustbin, refills the water tank with ozonated water, and dries the mop after every session. It’s not just the base station doing all the work, though.

The robot itself packs a decent 8,000 Pa of suction power, LiDAR navigation for precise mapping, and dual spinning brushes for corner cleaning. Mopping is its standout feature, with a rotating pad that applies 2.2 pounds of pressure to scrub floors clean. Plus, it auto-detects carpets to lift the mop and avoid creating a soggy disaster. The Eufy Clean app lets you fine-tune everything, from setting no-go zones to telling the robot exactly how to tackle each room.